The BBNaija Sunday eviction show came with another dimension as three housemates were evicted

There was the introduction of a new Level 3 house, with Doyin, Eloswag, Chomzy being the housemates at this level

The latest development has sparked reactions on social media, with many fans and followers of the reality show dropping their comments

On Sunday, September 11, the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) show witnessed another twist as a new house known as Level 3 house was introduced.

Ebuka, during the eviction, asked the housemate to stand up before he announced the housemate to be evicted from the show, which turned out to be Doyin, Elowswag, and Chomzy, who formed the new housemates in the Level 3 house.

Level 3 house introduced for evicted housemates. Credit: @bbnaija

Source: Instagram

Following their eviction, Biggie, in his usual manner, gave them 10 seconds to pack her bags and leave the house.

Unlike in the past, when evicted housemates leave immediately, housemates, who were evicted on Sunday, September 11, will remain as guests in the house until the 18th of September.

Internet users react as BBNaija introduces Level 3 house

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

fadeke236:

"Just be playing with urself biggie....no be our head ugo turn."

officialwatching:

"All na oriburuku sehcus who’s going to be watching evicted housemates ? Hiss."

tired_nigerian:

"Why just why..what is production problem. Why are you twisting the rules when it comes to level one housemates?"

therealmawuena:

"Biggie this is nonsense !!!!! You can’t toy with peoples feelings like that. Let them go home !!! Which kind yeye level 3?"

samuelpresh:

"Biggie playing with the evicted housemates mind is a bit wild.. I just hope he tells them on-time."

Lovely Moment from BBNaija Saturday night party

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up house was filled with fun and enjoyment for housemates on Saturday night, September 10.

As usual, Saturday’s night party comes with a theme and last night was no exception as the housemate gave some old-school vibes.

Housemates took fans back to the era of afros and curled wigs as they rocked different old-school looks, with some appearing older than they are.

