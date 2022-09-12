BBNaija Level-Up season has had its fair share of relationship dramas that have kept viewers invested in the show

Bella and Sheggz aka Mr and Mrs Ikoyi easily stand out as the most controversial couple of the season for different reasons

Legit.ng highlights different times the two lovers have had serious issues in their relationship since they made things official

Just as previous Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) seasons had the likes of Tobi and Ceec, KiddWaya and Erica, Nengi and Ozo, the Level Up season also has Sheggz and Bella.

The two easily warmed their way into the hearts of viewers from the first few weeks of the season as they got drawn to each other.

4 times BBNaija's Bella and Sheggz have stirred reactions with their relationship drama. Photo: @bellaokagbue/@sheggzolusemo

However, the constant fights. Bickering and name-calling that has engulfed the relationship have left many wondering if they are the right fit for each other.

Things got even more heated during the recent live eviction show that saw Ebuka Obi-Uchendu asking Bella if being verbally abused is the love language she understands.

In light of this, Legit.ng highlights moments in the house when the two have had issues in their relationship.

1. Sheggz accuses Bella of being selfish

Drama played out between the lovers after Sheggz accused his woman of being self-centred and not considering his needs.

He particularly got angry after Bella made food and didn't bother to also fix a meal for him.

Sheggz equally drew up instances where he goes above and beyond to make sure she (Bella) is well taken care of but she hardly does the same for him.

2. Lovers fight over food

Some weeks ago, free meals given to the housemates by Big Brother resulted in a nasty face-off between Bella and Sheggz.

Sheggz had instructed Bella not to touch a portion of the meal to which she vehemently refused and proceeded to open up the pack.

Bella's action didn't go down well with Sheggz and he resorted to verbally abusing her while describing her as a sick and rude individual who never listens to him.

"She supports his nonsense against other housemates so now that he’s doing it to her of course she’s mute," a social media user who reacted to a video of their argument wrote.

3. Bella and Sheggz snag double strikes

Just hours before the recent Sunday night eviction show, the lovers were summoned by Big Brother over their gross misconducts in the house.

Days ago, Bella and Sheggz had jointly gotten into a heated exchange with fellow housemate, Rachel, over food.

Biggie, however, found the two guilty of disobedience and provocation, leading them to earn a strike each.

4. Bella and Sheggz breakup

The lovers got into yet another argument a week ago that saw them calling it quits and vowing to go their separate ways.

Sheggz in his usual fashion had levelled several accusations against his woman during a conversation with Doyin.

However, when it became evident that Bella was not letting up, Sheggz made it known that he is no longer interested and doesn't want to be with Bella anymore.

The lovers' decision to break up was however short-lived as they resolved their issues just minutes after ending things.

Bella reveals why she wants to stay with Sheggz

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Level-Up housemate Bella disclosed in a conversation that she is ready to overlook Sheggz's bad sides just to be with him.

According to her, she wants the relationship so badly and Sheggz is perfect for her so she is not ready to end things with him.

However, the way Bella is being treated by her main the house raised voices of concern online.

