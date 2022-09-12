BBNaija live eviction show took an interesting turn on Sunday night after Ebuka appeared on the screen to have a chat with housemates

The host placed lovers Bella and Sheggz on the spot as he poked questions at the nature of their relationship in the house

Ebuka equally asked Bella why she continues to take insults from her supposed lover and her response sparked mixed reactions online

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, had some rattling questions for housemates as he spoke to them during the just concluded Sunday live eviction show.

The host who appears to share the same reservations with viewers as regards Sheggz and Bella’s relationship had some questions for the lovers.

Ebuka tackles Bella. Photo: @sheggzolu/@bellaokagbue

Source: Instagram

Ebuka called on Bella and asked why she has tolerated the several abusive words hurled at her by the man who is supposed to be her lover in the house.

The BBNaija host wondered if being rudely addressed is Bella’s love language, to which she responded in the negative.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

According to Bella, she really loves Sheggz and she has been trying to caution him against the choice of words he uses to address her during their arguments.

Watch the exchange below:

Social media users react

foodzone.abuja said:

"Chai! Chai! Chai! Ebuka was actually doing the Lord's work for this girl but she chose hell."

abbaaminat said:

"Some do worse in their relationship but are here judging them."

iam_estycutie said:

"If that’s is the definition of love, I prefer to remain Single."

cheryl__churchill said:

"If naso love dey make person mumu, lemme just stay single."

all.thingshealth said:

"Segun now has the upper hand.. he now knows that Bella will defend him even if he shows her pepper... Bella, never see anything. This is is just the beginning."

Bella reveals why she wants to stay with Sheggz

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Level-Up housemate Bella disclosed in a conversation that she is ready to overlook Sheggz's bad sides just to be with him.

According to her, she wants the relationship so badly and Sheggz is perfect for her so she is not ready to end things with him.

However, the way Bella is being treated by her main the house raised voices of concern online.

Source: Legit.ng