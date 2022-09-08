A Nigerian woman, Blessing Newton Abahi, who went viral on social media over her troubled marriage has resurfaced

Blessing became a trending topic after her ‘bunch of women’ video made the rounds on the internet

Another video resurfaced online of the woman thanking the court and noting that they are back together

The video, however, stirred mixed reactions online, with some people bashing her while others claimed it was an old clip

Viral social media sensation, Blessing Newton Abahi of the ‘bunch of women’ trend, appears to have now reunited with her husband.

Recall that she became a trending topic after a video of her recounting her husband’s indiscretions in court went viral.

A video of 'bunch of women' star thanking the court for saving her marriage surfaced online. Photos: @ynaija, @bucnhofwomen

In the clip, Blessing noted how she met her husband surrounded by a bunch of women in their room and on their matrimonial bed.

The woman also drew a lot of pity from well-meaning Nigerians who donated to her to restart her life, considering the pain she had been through.

In what appears to be a new development, Blessing seems to have gone back to the same husband, and it looks like they have put their troubles behind them.

In a video making the rounds, the woman was seen thanking the court for the role they played in making them reunite.

According to her, if that had not happened, she would have been alone.

She said:

“Look at me and my husband, we were once separated, but now we are together. It was the efforts of the courts to make us be together today. If not for the courts, by now he would have been on his own, I would have been on my own.”

See the video below:

Nigerians react as lady in viral ‘bunch of women’ video reunites with cheating husband

After news that Blessing had gone back to her husband made the rounds, it drew a series of mixed reactions from internet users. Some netizens, however, claimed that it was an old clip. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Noooo. Its Giving Bella and Sheggz biko. Toxic situationship!

The man is feeling do.wnca.st

The man no Dey talk for public but for private Na bunch of wahala

See the way she dey agile I believe you mama

Baba no wan miss the goodies that came with the fame

No o, she still left after this video.

Old video please they are not together.

Viral 'bunch of women' sensation dances to her own soundtrack

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Nigerian woman whose voice is behind the "bunch of women surrounded in my room" soundtrack on TikTok trended again.

This time, she went viral on TikTok after sharing a video of herself dancing to her own soundtrack. In the video, the beautiful woman was spotted alongside a man identified as lordoflemon.

They both danced together to the soundtrack, and the woman was seen smiling excitedly. Reacting to this, some TikTok users claimed she was making fun of her own pain.

