The race to emerge the winner of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) show, the Level Up edition, has taken a new turn, and it is the housemate's mothers who have now become the new rave of the show.

The latest mother of a BBNaija contestant to join in the campaign train is Bryann's mum, as she calls for support and votes for her son to keep him on show ahead of Sunday's eviction.

Mum of BBNaija star Bryann canvasses for votes for her him Photo credit:@bryannonly

Source: Instagram

However, it is something beyond just this mother's campaign that has caught the attention of the show's fans. The beauty of some of these mums has been the most catchy and interesting topic of observation for fans of the show.

Bryann's mum's campaign video is coming barely 24 hours after Eloswags mum also released a video to campaign for him, while it is coming just days after Chomzy's mum and grandma did the same.

See Bryann's beautiful mum's video below:

See the reactions the video stirred amongst netizens:

@stevechuks_:

"We move o mummy."

@finegirl_vv:

"This competition is for mother's now ."

@what_adults_like:

"So it's now a mum contest. I'm team Bryannonly."

@eneze2019:

"Big Mummy Briii chaiii, because of u, whenever phyna is not up, I will vote for him."

@lilian_nf:

"Momma is hot."

@mista.brave_:

"I dn dey like Bryan mama pass Bryan."

@christydcollections:

"To born early good oo mummy you too set."

@akinbodekemisola:

"See person mama naa❤️."

@nkem_dilimm:

"Omo this year’s housemates mums’ are hot See shape na."

@marthasamatha:

"Love her, but I don’t think its wise for her to be this involved on the glam. At least behind the scenes. Trolls will come for her.... don’t attack me, just concerned coz its not nice seeing somebody’ mom being dragged."

BBNaija fans react to the campaign video by Eloswag's mum canvassing support for her son

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the mum of one of the Big Brother Naija housemates, Eloswag, recently released a video to canvass for votes and support for her son.

In a video on his page, Eloswag's mum, who could easily pass for the Level Up housemate's sister, thanked Nigerians who have chosen to support her son.

However, she continued by begging anyone Eloswag might have offended to forgive him and then passionately begged that people turn up in their numbers to vote for him so that he escapes eviction come Sunday, September 11.

