Seeing as eviction Sunday is near, Big Brother Naija housemate Eloswag's mum took to social media to solicit support for him

In the video sighted on Eloswag's official page, the woman who could pass for his sister thanked people for their support so far

While many gushed over the reality star's mum, they couldn't help but point out that he can't escape leaving Biggie's house

It's not uncommon to see family members of Big Brother Naija housemates canvassing for votes for them, and Eloswag's mum chose to go through that route.

The woman who could pass for the Level-up housemate's sister in the video o his page thanked Nigerians who have chosen to support her son.

She continued by begging anyone Eloswag might have offended to forgive him and then passionately begged that people turn up in their numbers to vote for him so that he escapes eviction on Sunday, September 11.

"Elo, Elo there! This is a message from Eloswag’s mum to Vibeznation, family , Lovers of her son and everyone. You all know Eloswag spoke a lot about his mum & his dreams for her in the past weeks, now is a good time to help make those dreams come through."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video

michealadekoya:

"Mum or girlfriend ❤️"

toyobillions:

"Who has noticed that the once their family comes out to support them online, they are the one leaving on Sunday "

its_givengift:

"This mom shaa beautiful and looks young"

lammie_ex:

"Mummy please prepare his favorite food for him on Sunday I’m sure he missed that already"

charles_tijan:

"You hot ma, but she come with bolt to pick him up on Sunday cos there’s no way he’s surviving."

pasfruitals:

"Eyah you and son go soon reunite by Monday but make una vote pls "

iam_nickipearl:

"See as this woman fine "

