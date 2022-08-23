The mother of BBNaija Level-Up star Chomzy, Madam Julie Chukwueze, has sent a special message to the fans rooting for her daughter

Madam Julie urged the fans to keep voting for Chomzy, and also celebrated her daughter for emerging as the new Head of House

Nigerians reacted to the video of Chomzy's young-looking mum, saying they love her daughter

Everyone desires to see their child (children) excel, and Big Brother Naija (BBNaija)'s Chomzy's mum, Madam Julie Chukwueze, is not an exception.

The young-looking mother of the reality star shared a video to address her daughter's fans as she reiterated her support for the beautiful housemate.

Chomzy's mum appeals to fans. Credit: @thechomzy

Source: Instagram

She congratulated Chomzy on emerging as the Head of House and begged the fans to keep voting for her.

Madam Julie also appealed to the fans to forgive Chomzy in any way she might have wronged them during her stay in Biggie's house.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Chomzy's mum video

Social media users across the nation have reacted differently to the video of Chomzy's mum addressing her fans.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments below:

Patiencenhyira:

"I actually became her fun and started following her today. Looking at all the conspiracy against her, I placed my hands on my TV, and prayed for her to win. I'm soo happy she won."

Ael_raehman:

"This woman don’t have an idea how much we love her daughter."

Floxylalaposh:

"I was so praying she wins today after the betrayal and God came through for her.... victory till last day."

Eliza_beth3220:

"I’m voting for her anytime she’s up because of mommy oo."

The_real_eureka:

"Absolutely! Chomzy is our choice❤️❤️ welldone sweet mother."

