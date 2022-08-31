It appears Nigerian music star Olamide already has a favourite among the current housemates in the BBNaija house

This comes as the YBNL label boss dropped a comment on Hermes while reacting to a post about the housemate

Olamide’s comment has been met with excitement from many of Hermes’ fans and followers, with some claiming the singer is on their side

Popular Nigerian singer Olamide Adedeji, also known as Baddo, seems to have a preference among the current housemates in the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up house.

Olamide, in a tweet via his official Twitter account, dropped a comment on Hermes’ performance in the house while reacting to a post about the housemate.

The YBNL label boss simply wrote:

“’Hermes dey muzz me.”

Baddo’s comment has, however, been received with massive excitement from Hermes’ fans and followers.

Fans react as Olamide comments about Hermes

phartycocoa:

"The guy na werey."

dtallcutegal:

"Before he retweets thisI'm sure he like Hermes.... Hermes na all of us #HermesIsAllOfUs vote vote vote."

educatedthug:

"He’s from bariga, he will surely like Hermès."

lilbitabigail:

"Hermes is a different specie very unique character #HermesIsAllOfUs #HERMESIYELE."

crownaire:

"Join Hermes Team now ..don’t loose your votes..King baddo is part of our Team … y’all know @olamide is a king maker."

dreyakins:

"Hermes don win as king Baddo don retweet this all my vote and my hommie vote nah for Hermes ."

mikkyvalentino:

"I no get TV or any dish for house but he be like say wetin Hermes talk dey make sense. Kin kuku retwiti é!."

omoladeifeoluwa5:

"Hermes deserves to win this show. He is a different specie. He is talented, hardworking and he is full of vibes and good energy ."

BBNaija: Amaka says she is rooting for Hermes to win

Recently evicted Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up housemate Amaka trended online after she revealed who she is rooting for to emerge the season's winner.

Amaka said she was rooting for Hermes to win the show as she added that he is real.

In her words:

“I picks Hermes as the housemate to win the show because he’s real and I resonates with real people only.”

Source: Legit.ng