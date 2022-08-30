BBNaija recently evicted housemate Amaka has said Hermes is real, and she resonates with real people only

Amaka, in a statement, barely hours after she was evicted from the reality show, said she was rooting for Hermes to emerge the winner of the season,

Her statement didn’t go down well with many fans of the reality show, who have taken to social media to react to the video

Recently evicted Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up housemate Amaka is currently trending online after she revealed who she is rooting for to emerge the season's winner.

Amaka said she was rooting for Hermes to win the show as she added that he is real.

In her words:

“I picks Hermes as the housemate to win the show because he’s real and I resonates with real people only.”

Internet users react as Amaka reveals who she is rooting for

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

comfy_o:

"Bryan was right after all."

daberechi.fortune:

"Her dance with the food ee food to sweet her."

ameena_selense:

"The reason U were nominated. Amaka was doing eye service with the people in level 1, sold her team out & was playing good girl. These Same people all nominated U including the so called GiddyFia. Omo; Good girl no dey pay ooooo."

legend.zino_:

"Keep voting Hermes guys and if you notice Hermes doesn’t gossip about other housemates unlike others !! Hermes is all of us ❤️."

tomisinstar1:

"Bryann was right about her after all ."

iam_temilolaa:

"What she said is not an offence, because I don't know why some people are wailing just because she said her own opinion..."

Fans react as Amaka is evicted from show

Fans of the show took to social media to react to the news as they called out the show organisers.

BBNaija Level Up contestant, Amaka, was evicted from the show after a new twist was introduced to the game.

In the Diary Room, the housemates voted, and Doyin and Amaka emerged with the highest nominations of six each.

The news of Amaka’s eviction shook fans of the show on social media, and many aired their grievances. A number of them also noted that there was a tie and wondered why Biggie decided to vote her out.

