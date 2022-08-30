Popular Nollywood actress, Osas Ighodaro, has got fans talking after she took to social media to thank singer, Davido

On her official Instagram account, the mother of one posted a photo of herself with the singer in Las Vegas

She also proceeded to show him appreciation and noted that she could not thank him enough and fans reacted to her post

Popular Nigerian actress, Osas Ighodaro, recently had an encounter with top singer, Davido, in Las Vegas, and she shared it on social media.

Taking to her official Instagram account, the mother of one posted a photo of herself and the DMW boss in the foreign country.

The actress was all smiles as she took a photo with the music star and she also accompanied the snap with a caption where she showed her appreciation.

Actress Osas Ighodaro thanks Davido after meeting him in Las Vegas. Photos: @officialosas

Source: Instagram

The movie star noted that she could not thank the singer enough but did not reveal what the appreciation was for.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She wrote:

“OBO!! @davido. Can’t thank you enough bros!! Xoxoxo”

See the post below:

Internet users react as Osas Ighodaro thanks Davido online

After the post was shared by the actress, a number of people guessed the reasons why she was thanking Davido as they reacted to it. Read some of their comments below:

Rf_ugochi:

“Mama don receive alert ”

Tatiana_chris123:

“Oba don dash her money ”

Rf_mane:

“If na store dem jam.. she don collect one or two Hermes or Diors Baddest.”

Chioma_amadigwe:

“❤️❤️ OBO❤️”

Febian_love:

“If u meet @davido and you no happy, nothing go make you happy again for this life ‼️”

Interesting.

Eniola Badmus pens heartfelt note to Davido

Eniola Badmus and top singer, Davido, have continued to give fans friendship goals after all these years.

The movie star recently took to social media to show her gratitude to the musician with a heartwarming post.

Eniola shared a photo of herself with the singer in his Banana Island mansion. She accompanied it with a touching caption where she thanked him for his support.

The actress’ post stirred a series of reactions from fans who were in awe of their friendship.

Source: Legit.ng