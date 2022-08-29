BBNaija Level Up star, Christy O, has got fans talking over her latest social media post after her eviction

The reality star posted a video of herself with her colleagues wearing face masks to disguise their identities in a public place

According to Christy O, wearing disguises is their new reality and her post got a number of Nigerians sharing funny comments

Evicted BBNaija Level Up star, Christy O, has caused an online buzz after she shared a recent post about their new celebrity lifestyle.

The BBNaija platform is no doubt a sure way to become a celebrity in Nigeria and Christy O appears to already be feeling its impact.

Taking to her social media pages, the reality star shared a video of herself with some of her fellow evicted co-stars, Ilebaye and Cyph.

Evicted BBNaija star, Christy O and others wear disguise to avoid being mobbed by fans. Photos: @officialchristy_o

Source: Instagram

In the video, the Level Up stars were seen rocking black facemasks in a public place to prevent fans from knowing their identities.

Christy O then proceeded to give the video an interesting caption. According to her, it is their new reality.

See her post below:

Nigerians react in funny ways to Christy O’s post on her newfound celebrity status

For some reason, Christy O’s post caught the attention of a lot of people and they took to social media to react. Many of them found it amusing. Read some of their comments below:

Affordableshoes_etmore:

“Please they should breathe, I don’t think they are in harm of getting mobbed.”

Suzy_benz5:

“ who is this ? I don’t even know their name.”

Rootsnjuices:

“what's this please. Remove your face mask ooo and i will walk past and not even know is any of you.”

Supsie:

“ wahala for who no be celebrity o.”

Ama_nanya__:

“I don't even know them without mask who wan rush una biko.”

Jessilicious_kora:

“Person never think about how em go eat food ? Na to Dey hustle Una for pictures .. this year bbn just be like waste of money cause Nigeria issues pass biggie and us.”

Anita__gabrielll:

“Wearing face mask as per celebrities .”

Interesting.

Source: Legit.ng