Popular Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, recently took to social media to praise top music star, Olamide

The movie star shared a heartwarming post where she expressed her great likeness for the rapper and called him her man crush

Eniola’s post made the rounds on social media and stirred a series of reactions from internet users

Popular Nigerian actress, Eniola Badmus, recently made the news over the post she dedicated to music star, Olamide.

Taking to her official Instagram account, the movie star posted a photo of the rapper and accompanied it with a heartwarming caption.

According to Eniola, Olamide went from being her Man Crush Monday to being her hommie of all time.

Photos: @eniola_badmus

Not stopping there, the movie star noted that she has so much respect for the rapper as she praised his work ethic.

Eniola added that Olamide is the most hardworking person she knows, and everything he does is impressive.

In her words:

“Man crush Monday to my hommie of all time @olamide.

Ola, I just have so much respect for you.,your work ethic is crazy. You’re like, the hardest working person I know. Everything you do is so impressive, I can’t help but impress……✌✌✌”

See her post below:

Internet users react as Eniola Badmus calls Olamide her man crush

It didn’t take long for the actress’ post to go viral on social media, and internet users had a lot to say about it. Read some of their interesting comments below:

Jullyjulez:

“You have shifted from Davido! Na Olamide remain! Aunty embrace one hustle!”

Amietorii:

“We love him too.”

Jim_beverly_22:

“So hard working ”

Bigkushking:

“He is married.”

Daniel_regha._:

“Olamide is one of the very few artistes that maintained his originality despite the fame, & stays in the spotlight without seeking validation from international artistes or creating drama; He literally paved a way for all upcomers, but barely gets his due respect. It's upsetting.”

Mr_white4847:

“Famzy don start. Abeg live him and face your Davido. She sabi kiss as*s. .”

Hmm.

