Top Nigerian singer, Davido’s first baby mama, Sophia Momodu, recently got wind of gist flying around of her being pregnant

According to Sophia, there had been rumours making the rounds that she was pregnant for another man

In a video posted online, the socialite reacted to the news and it caused a stir on social media as people shared their opinions

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido’s first baby mama, Sophia, is in the news after it was claimed that she was pregnant.

The socialite recently went online to react after getting wind of news that she was having someone else’s child.

Taking to her Instagram live, Mama Imade reacted to the gist in a candid way to her fans.

Davido's baby mama Sophia reacts to pregnancy rumours. Photos: @thesophiamomodu, @davido

Source: Instagram

Sophia shut down the claims and noted that she made a conscious decision this year to speak on things that trend about her that she is not fine with.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Not stopping there, she added that she does not have anything to hide and that if she is truly pregnant, she will pull a Rihanna on everybody.

Also in the viral video, Sophia explained that she has raised her daughter, Imade, openly and she doesn’t hide certain things about herself because it is who she is.

She also said:

“You guys need to dead this gist, It’s not true. If I was pregnant, you will see it because I’m not scared of nobody. My last pregnancy was very very private, I promise you my next pregnancy will be public.”

See the full video below:

Internet users react as Sophia debunks pregnancy news

Read what some of them had to say below:

Naaomi247:

“She quickly came out to debunk so that David will not stop sending her monthly allowee!!!”

Preciouscyril53:

“She for just stand up show her belle ”

Suzy_benz5:

“ she said she is not Beyoncé why do I find that so funny.”

Iamchinenyego:

“Gistlover be wan talk something about her Beforeanyway if u carry am own it with ur full chest.......u are not married to David.......”

Olajummoke:

“Lol…One thing I like chi for She get wizzy attitude.. she no go talk pim Cause Fr you know no one any explanations”

Oyinlovshoney:

“Yinmu... you are the one that is worried .”

Lulu_skyyy:

“How many people hear the rumour?”

Blessed_midey:

“She really do look pregnant thou.”

Poster.africa:

“Beyonce and Sophia in the same sentence aunty abeg next .”

Interesting.

Ayra Starr cries out in embarrassment after meeting Davido while wearing bonnet

Popular Nigerian singer, Ayra Starr, left many fans amused after she shared her embarrassing encounter with Davido.

Taking to her social media pages, the Bloody Samaritan crooner noted that she had just met the DMW boss while looking less than her best.

The music star explained in a tweet that she met Davido while she was wearing a bonnet on her head.

On her Instagram story, she shared a photo of herself looking downcast while rocking the bonnet and accompanied it with a crying emoji.

Source: Legit.ng