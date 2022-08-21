BBNaija Level Up star, Doyin, recently had a candid conversation with Groovy after he was moved to Level One

Doyin expressed her displeasure over how quickly he moved on after Beauty was disqualified from the show

According to Doyin, Groovy is fake and she hopes Beauty doesn’t mess with him when they leave the show

BBNaija Level Up star, Doyin, has caused a buzz after she blasted Groovy over Beauty’s disqualification.

The two housemates were having a candid conversation when Doyin made it known to Groovy that she thinks he is fake.

She was particularly displeased with how Groovy quickly moved on to another housemate after Beauty was disqualified.

BBNaija's Doyin tells Groovy he is fake for quickly moving on after Beauty's disqualification. Photos: @bigbronaija, @beautytukura

Source: Instagram

According to Doyin, she will understand if Beauty no longer wants to mess with Groovy because she wouldn’t.

She also added that she hated the way Beauty left and she wished she had not started anything with Groovy in the first place.

Doyin said:

“I think you’re fake 100% but it's not my fight.”

Doyin also said:

“Someone literally got disqualified because you were involved. She was losing her mind because of how much she liked you and then she left and you moved on to the next person, I think you're fake.”

In his defense, Groovy noted that he didn’t have anything to do with Beauty’s disqualification and that she put him in a really bad place and hurt him. He also added that he didn’t think he had anything to hold on to.

However, Doyin said Groovy was just making excuses and that everything Beauty did was because she was emotional, not because she meant them.

Not stopping there, she added that Groovy did not have real feelings for Beauty like she did for him.

She said:

“What u felt was not real, what she felt for you was real, she put this opportunity on the line for you and then she left and you moved on to the next housemate. And honestly I hope she doesn’t fuc*k with you when we leave this place. Everything she was insecure about, you have proven.”

See the video of their conversation below:

Doyin’s candid conversation with Groovy stirs mixed reactions

The conversation got people sharing their different views on social media. Read some of them below:

25sweetlipz:

“Doyin is a loyal friend.”

Pretty_precious_0:

“U guys should leave this guy alone, everyone is just complaining groovy this groovy that make una come play ur own.”

Johnursula:

“What of all the insult beauty rained on Groovy.”

Baibybig25:

“Doyin… she has been on Beauty’s side from the start go!! Wow am looking forward for their sismance”

Yhonneofficial:

“If something doesn't workout, you're meant to move on not die there... Both groovy and Beauty were grown enough to decide their respective actions.”

Kepeacenna:

“I love her for calling him out but again I think she over stepped some boundaries…. But she said what everyone was gossiping about and afraid to tell him … she has guts.”

Inihardy:

“I don’t blame Groovy at all, that’s why he said she put me in an awkward position and should I tell you what she said. If someone embarrassed you that much on live tv that would be the end, and you would’ve moved on the very next day.”

Juliusrebeccaolamide:

“If you have a genuine friend like DOYIN you have made it in life because such friends are so rare to find these days.”



