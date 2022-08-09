The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 7 housemates, Sheggz and Bella, seem to be the most steady and stable ship in the house

However, some of their activities in the house seem to be getting on the wrong side of the fans of the show, as some have tagged their content as just nonsense

In a recent video that's got people talking, the UK-raised ex-professional footballer, Sheggz was captured cuddling in bed with Bella

It has now become a constant to see Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemates pair up on the show and become a couple. The latest ship that has gotten people talking at the moment is the relationship between Sheggz and Bella.

In a particular video that has now gone viral online, Bella was seen all cuddly in the arms of her love interest Sheggz while they shared a bed.

Legit. ng recalls reporting a while back that Bella had once boldly told Sheggz that she would never share a bed with him because she doesn't want him to fall in love with her.

However, the recent activities between the pair suggest differently, with both housemates now sharing a bed, sharing kisses and going under the duvet away from the camera.

Watch the clip of the two in bed cuddling below:

See how some netizens reacted to the video of Sheggz and Bella together in bed:

@ernest_a_bediako:

"It's just nonsense.....there's no lesson in this.. what's the difference between this and p*rn"

@quarshie.paul.7:

"This program ...I no dey understand anything at all... what's all this?"

@dc_abraham_:

"Wetin dey do this ones?."

BBNaija season 7: You’ll work hard to get me, Bella tells Sheggz

Legit. ng recalls reporting that the new Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up housemates, Sheggz and Bella, had shown signs that they might be the lovers of this edition of the show after a video of their conversation emerged.

In the video, Bella and Sheggz were having a conversation about what their journey in the house would be like.

Sheggz passed a slight dig at a former BBNaija light-skin guy in a previous edition of the show. He said he wouldn't want to be like him because he was chasing another fair lady up and down in the house.

