The BBNaija’s Sunday Live eviction show came with a huge shocker for housemates as Biggie announced the cancellation of levels

However, after the housemates were merged as one, it didn’t take long for the first fight to break out between Diana and Chichi

The ladies hurled abusive words at each other as they fought over locker space, with other housemates trying to wade into the drama

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up season took an entirely different turn after the recent Sunday night eviction show that saw Kess and Pharmsavi leaving the house.

After the two were ousted from the competition, Biggie announced the cancellation of levels and instructed housemates to move into the bigger house, where each person is now expected to fight for his or her place in the show.

Amid the merger, there was mild drama after Deji chanced Diana into a wardrobe space in a bid to reserve a spot for his close friend, Chichi.

Seeing what he had done, he offered to share his wardrobe space with Diana, but this didn’t go down well with Chichi, who appears to be growing strong feelings for Deji.

Diana caught wind of Chichi’s mumblings and this led to an ugly faceoff between the ladies.

Watch below:

Social media users react

mobolar__ said:

"Chichi obviously get diana for mind before, you can’t tell me the reason why she flared up was because diana shared locker with deji ‍♀️She even threw Diana stuff❗️She’s definitely getting a strike today for provocation."

aremo_godneverfail said:

"Abi na only me hear champion bleacher."

fabdutchess said:

"As much as this fight was unnecessary, I no pity Diana cos she did worse to Rachael on Saturday. Karma didn’t waste time at all."

ebymia said:

"Omo Diana with the flawless skin really tried oh, I can't imagine someone shouting in my face like that. Ewwwwwww very irritating act."

craftyhandsevent said:

"This us not what happened exactly.... Deji took Diane locker and give it to Chichi and decided to share his with Diane and chichi can't take it...Deji said are we dating? Are we boyfriend and girlfriend . E sweet me. They fight for man upandan rubbish."

teeto__olayeni said:

"The main thing that’s biting Chi Chi is that Deji refused to share a bed with her. That’s the genesis of this whole madness. If you listened when she started the convo with Phyna you’ll know."

