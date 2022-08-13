A video that captures the moment Level Up housemates, Amaka and Phyna were involved in an argument over house chores

Apparently, it had to do with Phyna not cleaning the bathroom and Amaka made it known that she was supposed to

However, due to Phyna's closeness with Groovy, many internet users believe the fight was more about him

Big Brother Naija fans have been buzzing with reactions following the recent disagreement between Level Up housemates and friends, Amaka and Phyna.

In a video sported online, the two Level 2 housemates can be seen arguing about who is supposed to clean the bathroom.

Amaka can be heard saying that whoever sweeps ought to clean the bathroom, adding that this was how she has been cleaning.

Phyna, on the other hand, did not quite agree, stating clearly that she wasn't going to clean the bathroom as she had been doing it for the past week.

Check out the video below:

"Na Groovy cause am" - Social media users react

The video which has gone viral on social media sparked reactions. Many people opined that the argument between the two besties was more about Groovy's closeness with Phyna.

Check out some reactions below:

petermercyelvin:

"Amaka bcos of gbola."

wrldprincecharming:

"it's beyond cleaning nobody can tell me nothing "

kunaduose:

"Groovy na national cake....he go reach everybody"

adolomaureeniromi:

"Na lie, na Groovy cause an"

purple_emoji_:

"Na man they make fight not cleaning."

desmond__blaq:

"Groovy cus fight between two friends.... what a world "

sinzue_:

"Amake can you just please tell us what’s really paining you "

itz_mmar:

"I saw this coming..... Adam has brought confusion between these two friends"

tihfeh_:

"I knew this would happen soon. This one no be cleaning matter But I love it"

