Popular Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel, appears to be making amends after a string of controversies surrounding him and shows

The Buga crooner took to social media to share a photo and revealed that he had landed in Benin Republic a day before the show

Taking to the comment section, Davido teased the singer about his early arrival and their exchange amused fans

Top Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel and Davido’s bromance became apparent after OBO teased him on social media.

The Buga crooner had taken to his page to announce his early arrival to Benin Republic ahead of a show to take place the next day.

Recall that Kizz had been trailed in recent times by bad press for not attending shows despite people already making payments.

Davido laughs at Kizz Daniel for reaeling for show early. Photos: @kizzdaniel, @davido

Source: Twitter

As if to make amends, the music star landed in Cotonou a day before the scheduled show and he shared it online.

A number of people took to the comment section to react including Davido who resorted to teasing Kizz Daniel.

The singer laughed at Kizz for 'jejely’ traveling a day before.

He wrote:

“U go a day b4 Jeje.”

Kizz in turn reacted:

“@davido fimile joor ”

See a screenshot of their exchange below:

Internet users react as Davido teases Kizz Daniel for arriving early for show

Read some of their funny comments below:

Callmedamy:

“Obo na cruise .”

Nnenaya_soso:

“Davido and jokes ”

Tututhegurl:

“I love Davido ”

Heilmittel_12:

“OBO no well.”

Realujunwamandy_:

“It’s davido’s sweet and soft shade for me .”

Neomaada:

“Davido and cruise 5&6”

Jumbo_daisy:

“Davido na trouble maker ”

Nnenna_aldo:

“Let’s not announce prematurely, let’s wait for the show. He might not present because his pink lips balm is missing let’s wait before announcing that he has changed.”

Bebsco_:

“Davido is petty. Affliction shall not arise a second time abi third time?! Lol”

Ma3teesfashion:

“ davido is not nice.”

l.tobiloba:

“I hope say your chain instead luggage follow land. Make e no be say na maruwa Benin police go take carry you go station for questioning ”

Theboyyoucanthandle:

“Lmfaooooooo. This Davido na petty person .”

Nice one.

Source: Legit.ng