Barely hours after the first 12 BBNaija Level Up housemates were introduced, it seems a ship is about to sail in the house

This comes as Daniella and Bryan have been repeated spotted together, giving that relationship vibes

In a video, Daniella was heard telling Bryan he was rude to her but went on to add that she loves rude guys

A ‘ship’ may be about to happen in the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up house barely hours after the show was launched.

This comes as Daniella and Bryan repeatedly gave relationship vibes after they met in the house.

On Saturday night, Daniella and Bryan were seen exchanging earrings. In a video, Daniella, during a chat with Bryan on Sunday morning, July 24, told him that he was ‘low-key rude’ to her.

Daniella added that she likes rude guys, a statement that saw many rooting for a ship between the two.

See the video below:

Fans react as Daniella says she likes rude guys

Many fans of the reality show shared their reactions to Daniella’s statement.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

darlwright77:

"Most girls that are free spirited fall for Indabosky guys. Why?"

akinniyiruth:

"Leave this boy alone you go chop breakfast."

tosexy7:

"Love don starrt be that ."

wemmy____:

"I just saw the video ooo Naso e Dey start if the guy nah dance to her tune finish Nd dump her when they are outside they will say he is a scam,my gender ehn ,let the guys be no them go Dey gum body ,if he use them finish dump them ,they go come reunion come talk abeggii."

