Season 3 of the King of Street Foodz is set to get more gifts this time and also training abroad

The show is a test of your culinary prowess other than that of luck and is set to empower young men and women making living cooking on the streets

The winner also gets an all-expense-paid vacation to Dubai and a culinary scholarship at HBM

The third season of Street Foodz Naija is about to kick off, and the producers promise that it’s going to be a lot higher than what was seen last season.

This season's edition is tagged The Redefinition, all because the organisers plan to do things in a more different and better in terms of production quality.

Also getting better is the quality and quantity of prizes to be won by the winners.

Street Foodz host, BBNaija Elozonam, Noble Igwe, Toyin Lawani of Tiannah's place at media parley of the reality show. Photo: Street Foodz

This announcement was made during the official launch of a new season of the show to which Legit.ng was invited.

The organisers noted that the winner of The King of Street Foodz 2022 will go home with a whopping cash prize of N10 million. He/she is also expected to attend the Metropolitan School of Business Management, United Kingdom, to receive training worth N4,154,000 ($10,000). Not done, the winner will also enjoy an all-expense-paid vacation to Dubai and finally gets a culinary scholarship at HBM.

The show is not a winner gets all as the first runner-up gets N5 million cash, while the second runner-up will go home with a N3 million prize.

The CEO of Maxima Media Group, Femi Ogundoro, thanked the sponsors for coming on board in the effort to promote Nigerian street foods and empower young culinary talents through the Street Foodz Naija show. He said:

“It’s been a journey from season one and I thank God and my wonderful team in putting this together. It’s not just about having a show; it’s more about impact and value creators. If you look at the guys we are trying to sell, they are champions; that’s what we call them at Foodbay TV. They are responsible for feeding over 100,000,000 people daily in Nigeria.

Quoting a World Bank report, Ogundoro said four out of 10 Nigerians live below the poverty line and cannot afford to cook a meal for themselves but rely on food vendors.

“Street food is one that cuts across the different social economic classes; from people that are really big to guys down in Ajegunle."

Giving reason for holding the reality show, Ogundoro said the fact that many Nigerians eat out of their homes gave him the idea of celebrating the guys on the street feeding the nation. He claimed he hope the program will help the participant to achieve their potential to do more than they are doing at the moment.

Celebrities at the media parley include VJ Adams, who was the host, Toyin Lawani, Noble Igwe, and BBNaija Elozonam, among others.

Lady feeds, clothes and pays her rent frying buns

A 21-year-old Nigerian lady, Naomi Apegba, spoke to Legit TV about how she fends for herself with her buns business after she left her parents to live alone. In a video interview, the 21-year-old said there have been times when she would run out of cash to the extent that feeding was a big problem.

It should be noted that she has been in the snack-making business since she finished secondary school in 2016.

Naomi said that she learned the business from her mother. The lady stated that though she has had admissions in the past on three different occasions, there was no money for the education.

