BBNaija reality star Whitemoney has recounted the kind of experience he has had in the past two months in regard to relationships

Whitemoney said he might end up not getting married as he talked about the betrayals, lies and cheating he had experienced in the past months

The reality star advised his fans and followers who are single to pray to God for direction before marriage

It appears Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Whitemoney may have recently suffered relationship heartbreak.

This comes as the winner of the BBNaija season 6 edition, in a statement, stressed that he might end up not getting married.

Whitemoney says he will just marry himself. Credit: @whitemoney

Source: Instagram

Whitemoney made this known via his Twitter handle as he spoke about the level of deceit, betrayal, lies, cheating and unfaithfulness he has experienced in the past two months.

Advising his fans, the reality star added that one needs to hear from God directly before choosing a partner.

He said:

“E be like say last last i will just date/marry myself oo cause the level of deceit, betrayals, lies, cheating & unfaithfulness I have witnessed in the past 2 months ehh hmm one need to hear from God directly before your emotions oo, speak to me Lord, I’m all ears.”

See his post below:

Reactions as Whitemoney gives marriage advice

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

superwoman9ja:

"If you are fortunate to have a good person. You berra hold them tight and value them. The street is not smiling."

wardrobetherapykids:

"I pity the single men and ladies now o because it's not easy to make a choice. Where would one start from?"

uloodenigbo:

"People who found their spouse and happily married don’t know what God has done for them."

lilian__nemerem:

"Dem don serve am breakfast Be like em babe listen to em music serve and breakfast asap."

BBNaija reunion: Michael says Whitemoney has a good taste

In a video from the reunion that went live on Thursday, June 2, the reality show host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu asked Michael if he was shocked about the relationship between Whitemoney and Jackie B since he had a thing going with her before he was evicted from the show.

Michael, in response, said he wasn’t shocked by Whitemoney hitting on Jackie B right after his eviction, adding that the BBNaija Shine Ya Eye winner “has good taste.”

Whitemoney, who was excited about Michael’s response, could be seen giving him a thumbs up.

Source: Legit.ng