The BBNaija Level Up housemates got the opportunity to unwind at the Saturday Night party after a week of ups and downs

As usual, both Level 1 and Level 2 participants stormed the party arena looking gorgeous in Ankara outfits given to them

Legit.ng has compiled photos and videos that captured some fun and heated moments at the third party of the season

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up housemates were excited as they finally got to party hard after a week full of tasking activities.

The housemates all looked fabulous in Ankara outfits given to them by Big Brother for their Saturday Night celebration.

Photos from BBNaija Saturday party.

Source: Instagram

As expected, a DJ was also present in the house to thrill the participants with good music, while helping some of them forget their worries about the upcoming Sunday Live eviction show.

Check out official photos from the house below:

Groovy shines as man of the moment

Groovy, the love interest of disqualified housemate, Beauty, had the time of his life at the party arena as ladies all wanted a taste of him.

Phyna, Ilebaye, Chomzy and Chichi all got into arguments because they all wanted to spend time with Groovy on the dance floor.

Check out some videos showing all the drama below:

Read what fans had to say about the party below:

susan__ani said:

"Everyone looks so dope, Phyna looks so hot."

sir_kay_money_ said:

"Biggie abeg, exchange all the men in level 2 with level 1. Break up all the couples to reset ther brain."

hayjoy1629 said:

"Biggi this DJ suppose come every Saturday o."

joyjoygood said:

"All this ladies didn't came for 100m only thing their want is after men ."

the.connectgroup2018 said:

"This DJ understands why they are paying him tonight, nice mix."

iam_amypretty said:

"Make phyna pity herself see as she stil Dey beg elloswag and he’s pushing her away.. that girl needs to go home.. she Need man like say tomorrow no Dey."

dongerittwisted said:

"Dear biggie, it’s obvious that level one HMs think this is an inter house sports. Whatever you do on Monday, change the game and break tables."

Fans lampoon Beauty's brother for speaking in support of her actions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that hours after BBNaija’s Beauty was sent packing from the house, a family member spoke up on her behalf.

Beauty’s brother in a video making the rounds online maintained that she was simply acting a script in the house and she did so well.

However, netizens were not entirely in support of what the brother had to say as they told him off.

Source: Legit.ng