Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel appears to have finally sorted his issues with Tanzanian fans and moved past their ugly episode

Days after failing to show up for his scheduled show, thousands of fans stormed a venue in the country again for the singer’s makeup concert

A video making the rounds online captured the moment Daniel took full responsibility for what happened and apologized to the fans

Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel has won the love of his Tanzanian fans again days after righting his wrong.

Recall that Legit.ng reported that the singer left fans angry after failing to show up at a concert where he was billed to perform.

Tanzanian fans scream as Kizz Daniel apologizes. Photo: @kizzdaniel/@goldmynetv

Source: Instagram

Daniel and the show promoter, Steven Uwa, had gotten into an ugly exchange that saw the singer spending hours in prison before he was released.

Well, it appears things have now been fully sorted as the Bug crooner hosted a makeup show and thousands of fans still stormed the venue to watch him perform.

A video making the rounds online captured the moment Daniel took responsibility for what happened while making it clear that he has nothing but love for his Tanzanian fans.

He also used the opportunity to apologize for what happened and members of the audience let out loud screams as they acknowledged the singer’s apology.

Watch videos from the show below:

Social media users react

ogoegbunemsteve said:

"Great: The Power to Overcome and Remain FOCUSED ."

iamprincedemmy said:

"Awesome performance ❤️VADO plus Amazing LOVE from Tanzania people...You deserve apologies from Nigerians who attacked you with lies from organiser."

bola_iyaoba said:

"Had to show my 9years old plus daughter this video cos she kept asking if they had released Kiss. She was so excited to see this and even screamedWelldone Kiss."

chidubem_darlington042 said:

"Let peace reign... Tanzanian make Una forgive and forget."

king.roajs said:

"All of una wey carry the matter for head and quickly set camera , how far? Make una de forgive n take things easy . Nigeria una like person downfall easily."

ennyberry_ said:

"Lol.. I really want to see those twittians that carried this matter for their head ."

