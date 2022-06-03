BBNaija reality star Michael has said he was not shocked about the relationship between Whitemoney and Jackie B after he was evicted

According to Michael, Whitemoney, who emerged winner of the BBNaija Shine Ya Eye edition, has a good taste

Michael’s response has seen him receive applause from fans and followers who said he was matured

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reunion for Shine Ya Eyes housemates has commenced, and fans are anticipating the dramas that will follow on social media.

In a video from the reunion that went live on Thursday, July 2, the reality show host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu asked Michael if he was shocked about the relationship between Whitemoney and Jackie B since he had a thing going with her before he was evicted from the show.

Michael, in response, said he wasn’t shocked by Whitemoney hitting on Jackie B right after his eviction, adding that the BBNaija Shine Ya Eye winner “has good taste.”

Whitemoney, who was excited about Michael’s response, could be seen giving him a thumbs up.

Fans hail Michael for his mature response

Many have since taken to social media to hail Michael over his response to Ebuka. Legit.ng captured some of the messages, see them below:

beesea_wealth:

"See matured response from micheal."

beesea_wealth:

"White money abeg zukwanike with this igbo chief thing abeg, nigga acting so old."

babycake_001:

"Michael is a matured guy o even Jackie they are made for each other Abeg."

conceptdupotierservices:

"Loving mike already, that is maturity right there."

faithposh5493:

"As long his woman know herself as well, he got nothing to worry about."

Fans anticipate BBNaija Shine Ya Eye reunion

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye housemates are back under the same roof months after leaving Biggie's house after a mesmerising show.

The housemates are back for a reunion and fans can't wait to watch what is coming from their favourite housemates and the drama waiting to unfold during the much talked about reunion.

BBNaija via its official handle released a short video of the ex-Shine Ya Eye housemates to anticipate the reunion that will be aired on June 2, by 10 pm.

Source: Legit.ng