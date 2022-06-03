Global site navigation

Local editions

BBNaija Reunion: He Has a Good Taste, Michael Speaks on Whitemoney Hitting on Jackie B After His Eviction
TV Shows

BBNaija Reunion: He Has a Good Taste, Michael Speaks on Whitemoney Hitting on Jackie B After His Eviction

by  Olumide Alake
  • BBNaija reality star Michael has said he was not shocked about the relationship between Whitemoney and Jackie B after he was evicted
  • According to Michael, Whitemoney, who emerged winner of the BBNaija Shine Ya Eye edition, has a good taste
  • Michael’s response has seen him receive applause from fans and followers who said he was matured

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reunion for Shine Ya Eyes housemates has commenced, and fans are anticipating the dramas that will follow on social media.

In a video from the reunion that went live on Thursday, July 2, the reality show host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu asked Michael if he was shocked about the relationship between Whitemoney and Jackie B since he had a thing going with her before he was evicted from the show.

Read also

It's getting bigger: Excitement as organisers of Headies award unveil Bentley photos for next rated winner

BBNaija Reunion, Michael, Whitemoney, Jackie B
Michael speaks on Whitemoney hitting on Jackie B, says he was not shocked. Credit: @whitemoney_ @thejackiebent @michael
Source: Instagram

Michael, in response, said he wasn’t shocked by Whitemoney hitting on Jackie B right after his eviction, adding that the BBNaija Shine Ya Eye winner “has good taste.”

Whitemoney, who was excited about Michael’s response, could be seen giving him a thumbs up.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See the post below:

Fans hail Michael for his mature response

Many have since taken to social media to hail Michael over his response to Ebuka. Legit.ng captured some of the messages, see them below:

beesea_wealth:

"See matured response from micheal."

beesea_wealth:

"White money abeg zukwanike with this igbo chief thing abeg, nigga acting so old."

babycake_001:

"Michael is a matured guy o even Jackie they are made for each other Abeg."

conceptdupotierservices:

"Loving mike already, that is maturity right there."

faithposh5493:

"As long his woman know herself as well, he got nothing to worry about."

Read also

The moment of truth is here, Let me go grab my popcorn: Fans anticipate BBNaija Shine Eye housemates' reunion

Fans anticipate BBNaija Shine Ya Eye reunion

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye housemates are back under the same roof months after leaving Biggie's house after a mesmerising show.

The housemates are back for a reunion and fans can't wait to watch what is coming from their favourite housemates and the drama waiting to unfold during the much talked about reunion.

BBNaija via its official handle released a short video of the ex-Shine Ya Eye housemates to anticipate the reunion that will be aired on June 2, by 10 pm.

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel