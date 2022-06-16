BBNaija reality star Cross on Thursday night made a revelation about rejecting an offer of N20 million from son Crosskay shippers

He revealed he also rejected a joint endorsement deal as well as a music video proposal that would have involved him and Saskay

This latest revelation has left many fans and followers of the reality show in shock as they ask who were the shippers trying to force a relationship between the two

Thursday night was another relationship drama during the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reunion as Cross spoke on his relationship with Saskay.

Cross, in his statement, dropped a shocker as he disclosed he rejected N20 million gift from shippers trying to force a relationship between him and Saskay.

Cross speaks on relationship with Saskay.

Source: Instagram

He revealed he also got an endorsement deal as well as a music promotion video from fans over a relationship with Saskay, all of which he rejected as he didn’t want to fool fans into believing they were together.

Cross said:

“I did not accept them, I didn’t want anybody. They offered me N20M for Crosskay; I rejected it. Same as many other deals they asked us to sign together.”

Cross’ statement left Ebuka Obi-Uchendu as well as other housemates in shock.

Reactions as Cross says he was offered N20 million to be with Saskay

nkoyoofficial6:

"Omo cross rejected sas publicly again, cross u just earn my respect today for refusing by force relationship o."

mz_farami:

"Is Angel look for me omo dat annoyance for jay Paul face no b here ooo. Atleast cross no collect him babe na ."

awino_w:

"Cross that funs momey not Saskay therefore you rejected funsoney not Saskay"s put that in your head."

neeneez__corner:

"Crosskay fans meant business ... Omoh shippers where una Dey see this money now."

get_organizee:

"Cross you didn’t use this energy for Angel don’t try Sasky o."

Angel says she doesn't want more with Cross

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reunion show on Tuesday night, June 14, focused more on the crashed relationship between Angel and Cross.

A throwback of some moment between Cross and Angel where they flirted with each other in the house was shown for all to see during the reunion as the two spoke about what went wrong.

In her statement, Angel said her relationship with Cross crashed because he was angry she was flirting with Emmanuel.

Cross, on his part, said he doesn’t recall being specific about her flirting with Emmanuel as they both flirted with other housemates.

Source: Legit.ng