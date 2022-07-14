Popular music star JJC Skillz is still enjoying his Salah holidays in Kano state as he continues to share videos of his family

JJC shared a recent where he was seen dancing to Kizz Daniel’s Buga alongside some kids, who danced in excitement

The music star said it was a pleasure for him to play the role of a big uncle to the kids, having had a similar experience in the past

It appears music star JJC Skillz is getting over his separation from Nollywood actress Funke Akindele as he continues to enjoy his Salah holidays.

JJC, who is in Kano state, has since Monday, July 11, been sharing a series of videos of his family as they celebrated the holiday.

In the latest video he shared via his IG page, the music star was seen dancing to Kizz Daniel’s hit song Buga alongside some kids.

He was also seen giving the kids money as they competed for best dancer.

Sharing the video, JJC wrote:

“For the love of kidsBuga won I remembered as a child when my uncles and big brothers would visit from abroad and I competed as the best dancer best memories cash out season It was a pleasure to be that big uncle We don’t die we multiply.”

Reactions trail video of JJC Skillz and some kids dancing

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions below:

scopedro:

"Always free Ur self from anythings that Will Sabotage Ur happiness, jjcskill ❤️❤️u bro."

jardedproperty:

"My familia... Abdulrasheed Buhari Bello in the building folks... Oba iya laye anybody....."

labee_cee:

"I smiled all through watching this, keep moving. Don't stop!"

JJC Skillz parts ways with Funke Akindele

After months of rumours and speculations, Nigerian musician Rasheed Bello aka JJC Skillz announced the end of his marriage to Nollywood actress Funke Akindele-Bello.

JJC made an official announcement on his official Instagram page on Thursday, June 30, while admitting that the last two years have been indeed difficult for their family and things are now beyond repair.

According to the Omo Ghetto filmmaker, he moved out of their Amen Estate home three months ago at the insistence of his wife.

Source: Legit.ng