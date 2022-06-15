A throwback video of BBNaija reality stars Angel and Cross flirting during their stay in the house was shown during the reunion as they spoke about their relationship

Angel spoke on why their relationship didn’t work outside the house as she said Cross was angry with her because she was flirting with Emmanuel

Cross said he wanted more from Angel beyond their flirting in the house, noting that he drew close to her to know more about her

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reunion show on Tuesday night, June 14, focused more on the crashed relationship between Angel and Cross.

A throwback of some moment between Cross and Angel where they flirted with each other in the house was shown for all to see during the reunion as the two spoke about what went wrong.

Cross said he was not angry Angel flirted with Emmanuel. Credit: @angeljbsmith @cross_daboss

In her statement, Angel said her relationship with Cross crashed because he was angry she was flirting with Emmanuel.

Cross, on his part, said he doesn’t recall being specific about her flirting with Emmanuel as they both flirted with other housemates.

He, however, revealed he wanted more with Angel and was doing everything to know more about her.

Angel and Cross both said they had each other's back in the house.

Internet users share their opinion on Cross and Angel

the_mirro_that_shineth_:

"Angel na barrier cross run for your dear life ooo."

ekuapaula:

"They both liked each other, their vibe is real but they don’t understand friendship is not all rosy , I wish they come together again someday ."

mosh_creations:

"All I See Here Is Two People Who Like Each Other But Have A Different Perception To What Friendship Is About."

childmiracle071:

"my cross Angel obviously wanted more."

Angel claims Emmanuel flirted with her

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reunion on June 8, saw Angel Smith make a claim against her colleague Emmanuel.

Angel, in a statement, claimed Emmanuel made moves to her during the show, stressing that he wanted to meet her after they left the house.

According to Angel, Emmanuel, who was in a relationship with Liquorose at that time, flirted with her at the show's finale.

While Emmanuel tried to correct the misconception, Angel interrupted him, saying:

“The finale, I was minding my business, you came to whisper in my ear, ‘I cant wait to see you outside.”

