Popular reality star Erica Nlewedim in a recent statement, has urged fans to have a plan B owing to the situation of things in the country

Erica, in her statement, said Nigeria was not worth dying for, adding that the country’s citizens don’t care as well

The reality star’s statement has stirred mixed reactions on social media, as some asked why she was yet to leave the country too

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate and reality star Erica Nlewedim has stirred mixed reactions on social media after she advised fans to have a plan B.

In a statement via her Twitter handle, the reality star said the country was not worth dying for, adding that citizens were not helping matters as they seemed not to care.

Let another country be your plan B, Erica advised on Twitter. @ericanlewedim

Erica made this known while reacting to the current situation of things in the country.

She wrote:

“Nigeria is not worth dying over, the Nigerians too don’t even care so if you have the money, let another country be your plan B!”

See the post below:

Mixed reactions as Erica advises fans to have plan B

Many have taken to social media to react to her tweet, as some asked why she was yet to leave.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

ruthjacob39:

"It’s our plan A you don’t need to tell us dear."

nutrition4kids_ng:

"Plan b or not just make sure you have the skills that you would use to survive anywhere."

ozor_iyanga_iii:

"No place like home, but you have to be alive to enjoy home. Think am."

adventourswithaisha:

"Why she never japa? "

mc_pilot7:

"No be your fault now ... as we Nigerians don mumu contributed money for una during bbn."

sele_online:

"Instead, if you have money you will enjoy Nigeria."

thompson15_crown:

"Funny enough only when u leave u will understand no place like home."

sheddi_bankz:

"If everyone runs, who are you leaving the country for? Who will fix it? Shebi if you travel you will never come back again abi??? Y'all should have sense."

Source: Legit.ng