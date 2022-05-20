Controversial journalist Kemi Olunloyo shared some her of experiences as she advised Nigerians planning to leave the country

Kemi made it known while reacting to BBNaija reality star Erica's statement where she advised fans to have another country as plan B if they have the money

The journalist said Nigerians who plan to stay legally in the US, UK and Canada should have money and a valid immigrant visa as she cast a shade at Samklef and Tunde Ednut

Popular journalist Kemi Olunloyo dropped some advice for young Nigerians who are planning to leave the country for the UK, US and Canada.

In a lengthy post via her Twitter handle, Kemi said the cost of living was expensive in the UK, US and Canada, adding that many wouldn’t be able to afford it.

Never visit the UK, US, & Canada without immigrant visa: Kemi Olunloyo advises. Credit: @kemiolunloyo @tsamklef

Source: Instagram

She said:

Don’t think of any Japa plans to They don’t want Nigerian youth in those countries. My children will get hired before you at any job. Americans are supposed to be hired FIRST. Blacks not welcomed in Southern Canadians don’t like Africans. Take back Nigeria.”

Speaking on the cost of living, Kemi said:

“Your rent is $2800 per month (N1.6M) a month for a 2 bedroom in a SAFE area not posh area. You will make that amount as your monthly salary with a good job. $100/mo for your cable tv, your phone is rented at $50/mo, you have not purchased food. Electric and gas is $500/mo Japa?.”

Kemi went on to shade Nigerian music producer Samklef and popular blogger Tunde Ednut as she advised Nigerians to ensure they have a valid immigrant visa if they plan to stay in the US, UK and Canada legally.

She said:

“Only if you have money and a valid immigrant visa. Never visit these countries with a non immigrant visa and stay there illegally like Samklef and Tunde Ednut.”

See the post below:

Erica advises fans to have another country as plan B

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate and reality star Erica Nlewedim stirred mixed reactions on social media after she advised fans to have a plan B.

In a statement via her Twitter handle, the reality star said the country was not worth dying for, adding that citizens were not helping matters as they seemed not to care.

Erica made this known while reacting to the current situation of things in the country.

Source: Legit.ng