A man showing off his well-carved and dyed hairstyle has left many social media users amused

In the video, he is seen with what appears to be dye beards which he styles in sharp angles around his jaw

Several social media users have reacted to the video, many of whom have dropped hilarious comments

As fashion continues to evolve, more men are becoming more intentional about their looks - especially their hair.

A video which has since surfaced on social media has given people yet another reason to talk.

The video has sparked reactions online. Credit: @yabaleftonline

Source: Instagram

Hair dye is often used to enhance the beauty of a hairdo and in some cases, give the illusion of a perfect hairline.

In the video which was posted by Yabaleft, a man is seen flaunting his hairstyle which appears to be made of dreadlocks and a great deal of dye both around his edges and his beard as well.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch video below:

Social media users react

katie_kahtolah

"Did he use polish?"

master_kokolo:

"Wolverine your son’s here."

dolarpo_x:

"I have seen beauty before but this is a discovery."

luciennah_:

"After singing “carry me dey go my husband house” you’ll now end up in this one’s house."

the_real_tobe_official:

"Dye ambassador This one fit turn black once if any babe tell am say I’m into dark skin guys You see why they dey always see light skin guys like princess ‍♂️"

___sefe:

"Dye don finish for market."

bodyweapon_official1:

"Inner beauty don later show for outside, God abeg oo."

afrifoodnet:

"Dem work extra hair and beard hair for him..good one mane unah dey fear God."

danny__wiseman:

"Sha get Air-condition for house and also try not to Dey Enter sun anyhow."

This is not the ladies’ man: Nigerians react to trending video of man rocking braided wig

It goes without saying that ladies aren't the only ones going the extra mile to look peng and fashionable. A video which trended a while ago is a clear example.

While many are gradually easing into the idea of wearing wigs, many of whom do so try to keep it subtle by going for a low cut look. Well, not this guy!

In the video posted by blogger, Sabi Radio, the man is seen holding the short braided lace front wig in the first montage followed by photos of him wearing the wig.

Reactions as lady installs Ghana weaving on scanty hair

Braids are in vogue right now (probably hotter than ever before) and many style lovers want a piece of the pie. No matter the consequences.

When seeking protective hairstyles, it is often advised that one avoids hairstyles such as Ghana weaving as they often lead to hair breakage and damage due to the tightness.

However, there are people who tend to ignore this important piece of advice, doing as their heart pleases. One of such is a lady whose video has since gone viral online.

Source: Legit.ng