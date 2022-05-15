Application for popular reality TV show Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 7 is set to commence soon

This was made known by IK Osakioduwa, who was one of the host of the AMVCA which took place last night

The announcement has sparked mixed reactions online, while some express excitement, others questioned while the reality show would hold when elections will hold in 2023

Popular reality TV show Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) is set to return this year as organisers of the show in a recent announcement have revealed that the application for season 7 edition of the show will be opened soon.

This was made public by IK Osakioduwa,who was the co-host of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards, AMVCA, at the movie award event on Saturday night.

BBNaija to take place in 2022. Credit: @realitytving

Source: UGC

IK in his closing remarks announced that BBNaija will return soon to TV screens this year, even though many had not expected the reality show to hold this year owing to political activities already on in the country ahead of the 2023 election.

IK said

“Applicants get ready, BBNaija season 7 application will be opening soon.”

See the video below:

Fans react as BBNaija season 7 set to commene

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

shallewally:

"I pray these duo are the hosts . I enjoyed them with AMVCA. Ik and Bonang. Very professional and you could tell they did their research well."

liviaunisexstore:

"They should have taken a break tho, elections are next year and this will make some people loose focus."

chibuezeunachukwu:

"Them don already select new housemates since last year."

hoiimaz:

"I knew they won't take a break, the money they make is too sweet. The only disadvantage is the seasons will keep getting worse because the contestants will fake content. Sye is the worst season ever for this reason."

