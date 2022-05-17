AMVCA 2022: Viral video shows 5 men dressing Ifu Ennada in controversial dress

Big Brother Naija reality star, Ifu Ennada, is still causing a buzz on social media over her AMVCA ensemble

In a video which recently surfaced online, a group of five men are seen getting the Double Wahala star into the dress

Recall a few hours after the event, the reality TV star came online to state that the dress was worth over N41.5 million

Ifu Ennada undoubtedly went all out for her look for the 2022 Africa Magic Viewers' Chioce Awards (AMVCA).

A video has since surfaced online which captures the behind-the-scenes of the star getting ready for the event.

In the video which was captured outdoors, the petite star is seen surrounded by five men who are seen putting the dress on her.

The ensemble which comprised of multiple black face masks and ruffles appears weighty as they carefully try to fit her into it while she stands still.

Watch the video below:

Social media users hail Toyin Lawani

dnyhair:

"Toyin is super good but then is this thing not heavy."

olori_ranti_ajayi:

"Let's be honest, Toyin is talented."

iamlayo:

"Tianna is extremely good, very creative. This particular dress is out of this world in terms of fashion and creativity but it is perfect for Halloween events."

miz_faith_collection:

"Toyin no be for Nigeria and Nigerians, the babe fashion sense too big for Nigerians to understand. Point, Blank, period ❤️"

ms_ebims:

"This woman is talented! We should see farther than our skirt and blouse or gown style! This is power and we should appreciate it."

pos_david7:

"Make we talk truth Toyin try oo if na yankee they will appreciate her."

Ifu Ennada blows hot at critics, says AMVCA look worth over N41.5m

The Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards may have ended but it appears fans and celebrities alike are not over the buzz.

Ifu Ennada was among the stars who graced the event and she did so in a dress designed by Toyin Lawani.

However, not everyone seemed to fancy the all-black dress with multiple face masks making up the flounce part of the dress.

Responding to the critics, Ifu made a fresh post in which she explained that she was not one to please people, stating that her aim was to 'scatter' everywhere and she succeeded.

