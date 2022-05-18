Nini Singh got more than she expected as a birthday gift from her fans and followers as she was handed N1.5 million in cheque

The reality star who shared a photo of her with the birthday gift on display said she was short of words as she appreciated her fans

This has stirred mixed reactions on social media, however, many of her fans took to the comment section to praise her

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate and reality star Nini Singh recently took to her social media timeline to gush over her fans and followers after they handed her a birthday gift of N1.5 million.

The reality star, in a statement, said she was short of words as she thanked fans for their kindness and support.

Thanks for your support, Nini pens message to fans. Credit:@niniofficial

Source: Twitter

Sharing the photo, Nini wrote:

“My Knights, no amount of words will be enough to tell how grateful I am I can’t even start to express how much I appreciate your efforts. Thank you for your kindness and support towards me. May God continue to bless you all. Love, Nini.”

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See the post below:

Mixed reactions as Nini receives N1.5m as birthday gift

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

thejusteena:

"Understandable. Not those claiming they were gifted a house and 100 million."

stanalieke:

"Well, I have made up my mind that I will quit my law career and go for the next bbn. My problem will only come after the show and I don't see any fans gifting me things. we go share these fans"

wendy_adamma:

"Who are these imaginary fans biko?"

leeeymarrh:

"Is like her fans are broke people 1.5m hmmm."

iam_tracychris:

"Fan k? Why na only women dey get this fan wey dey gift them Benz and cash? Asking for a brother."

bheeg_sam:

"This update don cast now, make una change am."

Nini's stylist drops claim on birthday outfit

Big Brother Naija star Nini took to her Instagram page to share photos in honour of her new age.

In the stack of photos posted on her page of over 800,000 followers, the Shine Ya Eyes star posed in a regal ballgown.

The strapless black dress features some bedazzling around the bust which snaked all the way down to the flounce of the dress.

Source: Legit.ng