BBNaija Lockdown star Neo Akpofure recently shared the good news of his wife’s childbirth on social media

The reality show star took to Twitter to reveal that his sister had welcomed a set of twins at the age of 50

A number of Nigerians on social media celebrated the good news with the family as some of them also prayed for the mother

BBNaija Lockdown star, Neo Akpofure, is in a celebratory mood after his big sister welcomed a set of twins.

Taking to social media via his official Twitter page, Neo explained that his sister welcomed the twins just a week shy of her 50th birthday.

The reality show star then proceeded to giving thanks to God as he noted that he is the latest uncle on the block.

BBN star Neo celebrates as his 50-year-old sister welcomes twins. Photo: @neo_akpofure

Source: UGC

Neo wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“My sister who turns 50yrs next week just gave birth to TWINS last night! I can’t hold my excitement! God finally did it for us. I’m the newest Uncle on the block.”

See his tweet below:

In a subsequent tweet, Neo continued to praise God and noted that if people knew his plans, he wouldn’t be the almighty.

He wrote:

“I guess if we knew His plans, He wouldn’t be God! He truly is God!”

See the tweet below:

Nigerians celebrate with Neo’s family as his 50-year-old sister welcomes twins

A number of internet users were pleased with the good news about Neo’s family and many of them congratulated his sister on her newborn babies. Read some of their comments below:

Thathoneygirl_kitchen:

“Faithful God.”

Chefbraakman:

“Thank God!.”

Amaka_obodo:

“GOD NEVER FAILS .”

Pholarh_touches:

“Congratulations! To all TTC mums, God is at your side. Your own testimony is near. Amen.”

Aify_choco:

“Congratulations to her.”

Finedaughter1:

“He’s a faithful God.”

____Emcee:

“Congratulations to your sis.”

Nice one.

Whitemoney vows to bring home Grammy

Popular Nigerian reality star, Whitemoney, has continued to remind social media users that he is a musician.

Taking to his social media page, the BBNaija Shine Ya Eye winner shared a video of himself doing a music freestyle.

In the short clip, Whitemoney who appeared to be in his element noted that music is in his system and he also addressed his haters, saying that he does not blame them.

The BBNaija star then promised that one day, he will win the coveted Grammy award.

Source: Legit.ng