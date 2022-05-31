Popular Nigerian socialite and chef, Chioma Rowland, appears to have taken a cue for fitness from her baby daddy, Davido

In a recent video posted on social media, Chioma was seen sweating it out in a gym as she worked out

Chioma’s makeup-free face and curves were on display as she worked out and fans reacted to her appearance

Nigerian singer Davido’s on and off girlfriend, Chioma, appears to now be interested in fitness going by her recent post on social media.

The socialite and celebrity chef took to her official Instagram page to share a video of her working out at the gym.

In the clip, Chioma wore matching blue sportswear as she did a series of fitness exercises including squatting, using the treadmill and more.

Chioma hits the gym in viral video. Photos: @thechefchi

Source: Instagram

The young chef’s makeup-free face and banging body were obvious as she continued to sweat it out at the gym.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In the caption of the post, Chioma explained that she was doing a quick 30-minutes workout. In her words:

“Quick 30 minutes morning home workout! ️‍♂️.”

See the video below:

Internet users gush over Chioma’s looks as she hits the gym

Chioma’s workout video drew a lot of attention from fans who shared their thoughts online. A number of them praised the socialite’s looks. Read what some of them had to say below:

Cutedivas_:

“Chi baibie Igbo girls are beautiful.”

Mr_shutterwave:

“I really love you so much. No controversy whatsoever. Just dey live your life. My God will bless you in plenty folds.”

Lil_best_0:

“Make owner help me plead davido make him no leave this wife material go anywhere❤️.”

Iamjcube1:

“Chi I love ur new look adding more flesh ❤️.”

Claudio__:

“Our wife wey dy work out for our king 001 .”

Iam_ufuoma_peace:

“Beautiful chioma ❤️❤️.”

Cynthia__ezeakaile:

“Even as you’re working out you look beautiful .”

Oluwatosin_17_:

“Really pretty.”

Vale.ntine4824:

“Always our queen of DMW WE LOVE U CHOMCHOM.”

Iphykay:

“I love your low cut.”

Funeka25:

“Keep it up babygal. You look so fresh.”

Nice one.

Chioma wows fans with her singing voice

Chioma caused a stir online after she showed off one of her unknown talents.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the mother of one showed fans that she was more than just a chef and that she can also sing.

In the video posted online, Chioma was seen singing with a lovely voice as she whined her waist for the camera.

Source: Legit.ng