Popular reality star and fitness trainer Saga shared some photos as he celebrated another year today, April 27

Saga, in the photos, put up a serious look as he said he wanted to act mature a little to celebrate his birthday

Top reality stars like Ozo, Kaisha, Liquorose, among others, took to his comment section to drop birthday messages for him

Popular Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Saga has left many gushing over his birthday photoshoots.

Saga, who is known for being shirtless in many of his photos which are usually taken at the gym, was seen rocking a white singlet and black trousers as he marks his birthday today, April 27.

The reality star put on a serious face in all of the three photos as he said he wanted to act mature.

Sharing the photos on his social media timeline, Saga wrote:

“Lemme act mature a little because I’m a year older today.”

See the post below:

Fans drop sweet messages as Saga celebrates birthday

Popular reality stars like Ozo, Kaisha, Liquorose, as well as fans and followers, took to social media to celebrate Saga.

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, see them below:

liquorose:

"Happy birthday SAGA G Gege."

kennwadiogbu:

"Happy birthday brother Keep winning! ⭐️."

kaishaofficial_:

"Happy birthday Saga more life "

officialozo__:

"Happy birthday bro many more years stay blessed ♥️."

stevechuks_:

"Happy birthday My G! Love always ❤️."

teefah_abiola:

"Happy Birthday Saga!!! May God grant all your heart desires... Love and Stan you forever ❤️."

vals_gift:

"Happy Birthday Saga. I Pray for God's blessings upon you. If you see this, my prayer for you is in numbers 6:22-26. Have a great birthday."

great_rose1:

"Happy birthday Adeolu, you will rise from Glory to Glory, you will fulfill destiny, no one born of a woman will be able to harm you in Jesus mighty Name ❤."

