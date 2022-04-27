Singer 2baba recently took to his Instagram page with a beautiful post dedicated to his daughter on her 16th birthday

The singer’s baby mama, Pero, equally shared a lovely mashup video on her page as she wished their daughter a happy celebration

Fans and colleagues of the parents joined them in celebrating their daughter and wishing her well

Nigerian singer 2baba Idibia has been blessed to witness yet another birthday celebration of one of his children.

The singer’s daughter, Ehi, clocked 16 on Wednesday, April 27, and she was lovingly celebrated by her superstar dad.

Ehi Idibia clocks 16. Photo: @perosaiyemi/@official2baba

Source: Instagram

Taking to Instagram with lovely photos of the celebrant, 2baba wrote:

"Feels like I just blinked and boom my little princess has grown into a very bright and beautiful young African Queen. Massive birthday blessings to u Ehikòwoichó (Gift from God/ God's gift) I pray for continuous love, light guidance and wisdom for u my beloved Daughter."

See his post below:

Pero celebrates daughter

Also taking to Instagram with a lovely post, the celebrant's mother and 2baba’s baby mama, Pero, wished their daughter a happy birthday.

Pero posted a lovely video mashup of the celebrant rocking different cool outfits.

See her post below:

Congratulatory messages pour in for Ehi

obi_cubana said:

"Happy birthday Princess."

alabisulaimo said:

"Happy birthday Queen, may you live long to witness more of this beautiful day filled with lot of Joy and happiness In Sha Allah."

andy_otutu said:

"Happy birthday to the real African Queen. Congratulations."

youngmuzzik said:

"She's beautiful happy birthday to her."

everythinghair_by_ama said:

"She is so beautiful. Many more beautiful years my darling."

bigskilla_ said:

"Happy birthday junior sister though our father doesn't know I'm his son too."

