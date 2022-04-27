BBNaija housemate Maria recently made a joke ahead of her birthday, which didn’t sit down well with many people

Maria, in a statement, said none of her friends should post any other person’s picture on her birthday, or she would block them

The statement has sparked reactions, while many of her fans considered it a light joke, others have slammed the reality star for her irritating jokes

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Maria Chike has sparked mixed reactions on social media after making a joke about what she expected from her friends ahead of her birthday.

In a statement via her Instastory, Maria said she doesn’t expect any of her friends to celebrate another individual except her on her birthday.

Maria drops jokes ahead of birthday celebration. Credit: @mariachike

Source: Instagram

She added that anyone who would do so would be blocked, a statement that didn’t sit down well with many.

See the post below:

Mixed reactions as Maria says her friends should celebrate only her on her birthday

Many have taken to social media to react to Maria’s statement, while some of her fans saw it as a joke, others, however, dragged her for making an irritating joke.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

miriammadammusi:

"We hear you our bestie . SASRIA❤️❤️❤️."

blissfuldavina:

" ,she said her friends,stop insulting her."

liteworld11:

"Madam rest. Ur joke sometimes is irritating."

_precious012:

"As the almighty that you are now lol."

bukkason522:

"All this yeyebrities with sico sico for head."

maria_khole2:

"My baby said wat she said our gifts will pass lions's gifts ND our birthday will b 10tyms better watch da space."

ryan_sackey:

'Such an authoritative statement. Mitchew... who be u?"

hadefunke.a:

"So if u share same day with d love of their life dae should post only u???."

Ike expresses love for Tacha

Popular reality star and former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Ike stirred reactions on social media after sharing a video of his fellow housemate, Natacha Akide popularly known as Tacha, at the gym.

Ike described Tacha as a fine lady as he expressed his love for her.

Sharing the video on his social media timeline, Ike wrote:

"Why do I love tacha???? OMG See fine pikin."

Source: Legit.ng