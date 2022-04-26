BBNaija star Nengi recently had a strange encounter with a troll turned fan on her social media page

The troll had reacted to a video of Nengi praising her own beauty by saying that the reality star is ugly without makeup

After Nengi acknowledged the troll’s message, the person was very pleased to have gotten a reply from her and called her beautiful

BBNaija Lockdown star Nengi recently shared an interesting encounter she had with a troll on her Instagram page.

It all started when the reality star posted a video of herself dancing and gushing over her own beauty.

Nengi captioned the photo with:

“My problem is I too fine.”

Nengi gushes over her beauty on social media. Photo: @nengiofficial

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

A troll however disagreed with Nengi’s caption and took to her inbox to share his opinion.

The person had sent a message to Nengi saying that she is not hot and that she should leave makeup because she is ugly without it.

Nengi replies troll

In an interesting turn of events, Nengi made sure to reply to the troll but not with the usual clapback expected of celebs when handling haters.

The reality star simply told the troll ‘okay’ and also added a laughing emoji.

The troll was very surprised and even pleased by Nengi’s reaction. The person then went ahead to express great love for the BBNaija star while introducing herself.

The troll explained that her name is Anita and she is from Anambra state. She also made sure to add that Nengi is beautiful and she is glad that her message got a response.

See their exchange below:

Internet users react

The exchange between Nengi and the troll raised a lot of amusing reactions on social media. Read some of them below:

Glitz_wearz:

“That’s how most of them are. They only reply negative comments, Hence their followers sending negative comments for reply.”

Aaijay__omah:

“Na attention the girl been dey find.”

King_atti_:

“Anita you are a fool god bless you.”

Blackgirlayo:

“People would do anything for attention.”

Genevieveomeike:

“Imagine .”

Adesolamidara:

“People ehn.”

Nawa o.

Actress Kemi Apesin tracks down troll, challenges her in viral video

Nigerian actress Kemi Apesin recently dealt with an online troll and the whole exchange was recorded in a video now making the rounds on social media.

In the trending video, the troll who happened to be a young lady was seen visibly shaking as the actress challenged her over her online comments.

Apesin revealed in the video that the troll was nabbed after she thought she was going for a hook-up deal, unknown to her that it was the ruse used to get her.

Source: Legit.ng