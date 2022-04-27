Reports recently made the rounds online that singer Davido purchased a Range Rover for his rumoured lover, Ama Reginald

Reginald’s friend, Bo, has now taken to social media to shut down the claims going viral online

According to Bo, even though Ama and Davido hang out sometimes, the singer is not the one who bought the Range Rover

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, was recently mentioned as being responsible for the new car that was flaunted online by Instagram model, Ama Reginald.

Ama acquired a Range Rover and news started to spread like wildfire that Davido was the one who got it for her.

In a new development, Ama’s businesswoman friend, Bo, has taken to social media to shut down the claims.

Ama Reginald's friend reacts to claims that Davido bought Range Rover for model. Photos: @bo_hairs, @ama_reginald

Bo posted a clip online of herself celebrating Ama on the new acquisition and she noted that her friend worked so hard.

The businesswoman also made sure to defend her friend against naysayers and explained Ama’s relationship with Davido.

According to her, Ama hangs out with Davido and that is where their relationship ends. She also noted that the singer did not buy the car for the 22-year-old model and that if he did, they would have given him the credit for it because it is nothing to be ashamed of.

Internet users react

Read what some Nigerians had to say on Bo’s defence of Ama below:

Shadesofmartilo:

“Let Ama use her mouth to talk!! ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️.”

O.oreofeoluwah:

“Everything go soon cast..no rush.”

Oliviaglloww:

“Davido has a good heart.”

_Darkskingurl_:

“The two of them are trying so hard to stay relevant on this social media space, so I am not surprised about her post.”

Officialmama5:

“Did anybody ask you No. Are you guys guilty yes. Lol .”

Dg_gracelikerain:

“Make una allow the girl rest na ! Even if na Davido buy the car for her,,,,,e easy for person to buy car for person ?especially this kind car ? Make una rest abeg . Low key una want this kind thing.”

Umarilgram_:

“omo, You for no just explain sef, let them think what they want abeg.”

