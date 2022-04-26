Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, has finally addressed ladies who claim to have eyes for her husband, Adekaz

The movie star posted a funny video online where she showcased what would be the fate of those ladies who like her man

Mercy Aigbe’s post soon went viral on social media and raised a lot of interesting comments from her fans

Popular Nigerian actress Mercy Aigbe appears ready to fight for her man regardless of the other ladies who might have eyes for him.

In a new post on social media, the movie star finally revealed how she would deal with such ladies who are eyeing her Alhaji.

In the video, Mercy held on to a tripod stand and used it as a gun. She also made a shooting motion while explaining how she will react when she catches the girls saying that Alhaji is entering their eyes.

Mercy Aigbe displays how she will protect her Alhaji from ladies. Photos: @realmercyaigbe

However, in the caption of the video, the actress explained that she might consider looking away only if she is bribed.

She wrote:

“Maybe if i am bribed sha, otherwise Who Dey Zuzu ”

See the video below:

Internet users react

A number of online users were very amused by Aigbe’s post seeing as her marriage to her husband, Adekaz, has been trailed with controversies. The movie star’s post made her seem unbothered by the backlash. Read some comments below:

Theayoadejumo__:

“Ahlaji go reach all of us.”

Iambimpeakintunde:

“Thank God Alhaji nah my Broda .”

Gleeoflife:

“Them go collect .”

Kafloxcouture:

“Hahaha we plenty for this table o .”

Morenny003:

“No shoot me oo maaamiii Na you own Alhaji oo.”

Tileobaayomi:

“This woman ❤️❤️❤️❤️I love you o.”

Iam_bwoyranky66:

“The person go collect wotowoto.”

Da_veeshome:

“No shoot oh hold the fire .”

Ojuolapebakare:

“You like to make people talk ‍♀️.”

Nimsheffvarietystore:

“The more the merrier oo.. Una neva reach 4 na.. Let Alhaji enter der eye.. Make una enjoy am together.”

Interesting.

