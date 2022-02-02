BBNaija season 4 star, Omashola Oburoh is celebrating the birthday of his beautiful woman and has showered her with heartwarming words

The reality star shared a video of his beautiful wife on Instagram and eulogised her on her special day

Omashola declared that no woman can tolerate him as she did and his fan and celebrity colleagues have joined him in the celebration

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Pepper Dem housemate, Omashola is serenading his lovely wife with beautiful words on her birthday.

The reality star took to his Instagram page to share a video of the beautiful woman walking about in his bedroom as he commended her love for him.

Omashola celebrates birthday of his wife. Credit: @sholzy23

Source: Instagram

Omashola admitted that he is a difficult person do be with and that attribute made a lot of women unable to understand him:

"One of the reasons I respect this woman right here. Some madness wey una no go fit tolerate, she don use am clean mouth and try to make me a better man and for that, I am utterly grateful. Today is her birthday and I’m not sure what gift to get her."

Check out the video below:

Birthday wishes

A number of Omashola's fans and celebrity colleagues have joined him in celebrating his dear wife.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Callme_frodd:

"Na better woman , thanks to her . My own Unbothered Ambassador."

Whitemoney__:

"Happy birthday to wifey oooo."

Bomaakpore:

"Happy birthday Mrs Shola God bless you."

Glennmena:

"Happy birthday Mrs Omash. Longevity in life and love."

Yamayamarecords:

"She use am clean mouth .. happy birthday to her bros #warri."

Thatbeardediboboy:

"Atleast give us a name to direct the prayers to na bro!! Warri no Dey carry last."

Ma.ryjane8790:

"Happy birthday Beautiful. May the Lord increase you in all ramifications. May you continue to dwell in the secret place of the most high. Keep living, be more and continue to evolve."

Official_jennyc:

"Tag her make we stom her page with birthday prayer."

Source: Legit.ng