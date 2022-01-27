Nollywood actress Bisi Ibidapo-Obe took to her social media page to share a piece of good news with her followers

The film star turned a new age and she expressed gratitude to God for keeping her to see her special day

Friends, fans and colleagues gathered in her comment section to congratulate and wish the film star well

Actress Bisi Ibidapo-Obe has turned 45 and she can't keep her excitement away from her followers.

A week before her big day, the actress shared a flyer with her face on it as she anticipated her birthday.

On the D-day, Bisi shared lovely photos of herself rocking different outfits as she posed for the camera.

Actress Bisi Ibidapo-Obe celebrates 45th birthday. Photos: @bisiibidapoobe

In one of the photos, the actress, who had a beautiful smile on her face, donned a white Iro and Buba

Bisi noted that she would not be holding back her joy as she celebrates. According to her, she will love every minute of the day and laugh as much as possible because it is her day.

In another photo, she was dressed in white two-piece attire.

The actress also shared a photo with her daughter rocking matching outfits.

She also posed in a black and silver outfit.

Nigerians celebrate her

kikelomoadeyemi:

"Happy birthday to you."

derinode_28:

"Happy birthday in good health."

funmy100:

"Happy Birthday to you."

mariaoluwakemi:

"Hbd mama age with grace."

gandibaby1:

"Happy birthday sis."

bimlaj:

"Happy birthday sis."

larrittshoevillage:

"Happy birthday."

olueeflary:

"Happy birthday to my favorite, the classy and simple one. God bless your new age and grant all your heart desires."

farzmorfabricsngold:

"Many happy returns beautiful Bisi, many happy returns dear."

adorable_princessdolly:

"Happy birthday BIO, your new age is blessed in Jesus name. Keep winning."

rhajjy_olaoluwakiitan:

"Happy birthday."

fabulous_zahrah:

"Birthday blessings."

enitazkiddieshub01:

"Happy birthday beautiful Mama! God bless your existence."

