BBNaija Pepper Dem star Omashola has got his fans and celebrity friends gushing on his social media page

The reality star was spotted with a beautiful fair woman whom he hugged from the back with big smiles on their faces

Omashola shared the lovely story of how he met his woman and the first thing he said to her on that day

BBNaija Omashola said the first day he saw his lover at the ATM, he knew she was the one he would end up with. According to him, he even told her immediately that she would be the mother of his children.

The reality star shared loved-up photos with his woman and the couple had big smiles on their faces.

BBNaija Omashola shares photos with his lover. Photos: @sholzy23

Source: Instagram

In another photo, the couple shared an intimate kiss.

In the caption that accompanied the post, Omashola wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"From the very first day I saw you at the ATM I knew you were the one and I told you right there that I will marry you and you will be the Mother of my kids. You are my biggest prayer and I thank God for your love and support. Till the wheels fall off. Warri boy don fall in love."

Swipe left to see more photos:

Nigerians react

callme_frodd:

"My Gee , talk date on time o .. As we take plan and for house say we go wear suit I never forget ... Make I kukuma use this one take come SA."

isokoboy12:

"E goes."

itstuoyoofficial

"Make I they ready to they tie wrapper."

whitemoney__:

"We go love ooo."

elozonam:

"Awwww congrats man!"

glennmena:

"Congrats my brother. We are here for this. All my single friends, go to the ATM una no go hear."

iamteddya:

"E clear!"

jeffbankz:

"Too happy for you brother!!!"

May your mumu find Jesus

Annie Idibia and her music superstar husband, 2baba sent their New Year greetings to fans using a beautiful loved-up video and it came out all nice. Annie shared the eye-catching video on her Instagram page and gave it a simple caption.

She got lovely messages from her followers but a fan chose to spoil the fun by reminding her of the difficult times in her marriage.

The fan told her to remember the love she shares with her husband before coming to social media whenever they have issues.

Source: Legit.ng