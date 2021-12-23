All These Boys Deserve Indomie and Egg: BBN Princess Laments, Begs God for Man She Can Willingly Pound Yam for
- BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star, Princess Francis, has lamented about the kind of boys around on social media
- The reality show star begged the Lord to give her a man that she would be willing to pound yam for
- Not stopping there, Princess added that the boys around now deserve to be served only Indomie and egg
BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star, Princess Francis, has joined many other ladies to complain about men on social media.
Taking to her Instagram story, the reality show star lamented about the type of men around these days and called them boys.
Princess also took things a step further by praying to God to bless her with a man that she will be willing to pound yam for. This means that she needs a man she would also want to put effort for.
Tell us after Christmas, there’s no money to give you: Funny reactions as Tboss says Nigerian men are handsome
According to Princess, the boys around these days deserve nothing more than to be served Indomie and egg, a fast food that requires little effort to make.
PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app
She wrote:
“Lord give me a man I can willingly pound yam for, cos all these boys deserve nothing but Indomie and egg.”
See a screenshot of her post below:
Fans’ reactions
A number of internet users found Princess’ post on men amusing. Some of them also shared the food they feel these boys deserve. Read some of their comments below:
Mizgrace5:
“Abi bread Nd groundnut oil .”
Okeremary7:
“No be lie ooo. Lord hear our prayers .”
Ebubimkyl:
“Nothing de Street .”
Kwinq_suqar:
“ honestly a lot do.”
Pharm_steph:
“No cap o. But I won't pound yam sha .”
Aforxy:
“No wahala God is on it .”
People who insulted my jaw now pay to get it done: Actress Nkechi Blessing thanks God for her haters
Interesting.
Nigerian men are fine sha - Tboss gushes
BBNaija star Tokunbo ‘Tboss’ Idowu has taken to social media to appreciate the handsomeness of Nigerian men.
Taking to her Instagram page, the mother of one seriously gushed over how good looking men from Nigeria are.
According to the reality show star, even Nigerian men who are not that fine are still fine because they have ‘one swag’ that makes them look better.
Tboss’ post garnered a lot of reactions on social media from Nigerian men and women and the majority of them agreed with her.
Source: Legit