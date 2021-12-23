BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star, Princess Francis, has lamented about the kind of boys around on social media

The reality show star begged the Lord to give her a man that she would be willing to pound yam for

Not stopping there, Princess added that the boys around now deserve to be served only Indomie and egg

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star, Princess Francis, has joined many other ladies to complain about men on social media.

Taking to her Instagram story, the reality show star lamented about the type of men around these days and called them boys.

BBNaija begs God for a man she will want to pound yam for. Photo: @officialprincess_francis

Source: Instagram

Princess also took things a step further by praying to God to bless her with a man that she will be willing to pound yam for. This means that she needs a man she would also want to put effort for.

According to Princess, the boys around these days deserve nothing more than to be served Indomie and egg, a fast food that requires little effort to make.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

She wrote:

“Lord give me a man I can willingly pound yam for, cos all these boys deserve nothing but Indomie and egg.”

See a screenshot of her post below:

BBN Princess takes special prayer to God. Photo: @officialprincess_francis

Source: Instagram

Fans’ reactions

A number of internet users found Princess’ post on men amusing. Some of them also shared the food they feel these boys deserve. Read some of their comments below:

Mizgrace5:

“Abi bread Nd groundnut oil .”

Okeremary7:

“No be lie ooo. Lord hear our prayers .”

Ebubimkyl:

“Nothing de Street .”

Kwinq_suqar:

“ honestly a lot do.”

Pharm_steph:

“No cap o. But I won't pound yam sha .”

Aforxy:

“No wahala God is on it .”

Interesting.

Nigerian men are fine sha - Tboss gushes

BBNaija star Tokunbo ‘Tboss’ Idowu has taken to social media to appreciate the handsomeness of Nigerian men.

Taking to her Instagram page, the mother of one seriously gushed over how good looking men from Nigeria are.

According to the reality show star, even Nigerian men who are not that fine are still fine because they have ‘one swag’ that makes them look better.

Tboss’ post garnered a lot of reactions on social media from Nigerian men and women and the majority of them agreed with her.

Source: Legit