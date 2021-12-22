Nigerian socialite and BBNaija See Gobe star, Tboss, has taken to social media to gush over handsome men

Taking to her Instagram stories, Tboss went on to note how good looking Nigerian men are, even the not so handsome ones

Her post has since gone viral on social media and fans had interesting reactions, with the majority being in agreement

BBNaija star Tokunbo ‘Tboss’ Idowu has taken to social media to appreciate the handsomeness of Nigerian men.

Taking to her Instagram page, the mother of one seriously gushed over how good looking men from Nigeria are.

Tboss calls Nigerian men handsome. Photos: @officialtboss

Source: Instagram

According to the reality show star, even Nigerian men who are not that fine are still fine because they have ‘one swag’ that makes them look better.

In her words:

“Nigerian men are fineeee shaaa. Even the ones who are not really fine have one kind swag so they still end up looking fine.”

To conclude her post she added:

“But in general our guys are fine.”

See a screenshot of her post below:

Tboss praises Nigerian men. Photo: @officialtboss

Source: Instagram

Internet users react

Tboss’ post garnered a lot of reactions on social media from Nigerian men and women and the majority of them agreed with her. Read some of their comments below:

Hituhnuchic:

“Especially when they smell nice and in native.”

Amaka_arinze:

“The Igbo ones have a different kinda fine!!!! It's unexplainable!!! Just pure handsomeness laced with Ego.”

Seunfunmi_johnson:

“True! Very true & I hate it cos they don’t even do too much except to plan on how to serve breakfast.”

Nellynells__:

“Make we no lie, our Guys are top notch.”

Styleme_makeover:

“Swrs like shes saying the truth especially those dark tall guys cute AS*F.”

Evans_fillz:

“Tell us after Christmas.. we no get money to give wuna ..”

Niffy_xx23:

“Especially when Dey wear native and use nice perfume omg take all my money daddy.”

