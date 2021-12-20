Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has shared a testimony on social media regarding her long jaw

The film star posted a photo flaunting her chin and recounted how people used to insult her with it

According to the popular actress, those people who insulted her now pay money to have her kind of jaw

Popular Nigerian actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, has thanked God for making people who insulted her with her jaw become fans of it.

Taking to her social media page, the film star posted a photo of herself flaunting her chin and recounted how people used to abuse her with it.

Nkechi Blessing flaunts her signature long jaw. Photos: @nkechiblessingsunday

Source: Instagram

According to Nkechi Blessing, the same jaw that people insulted her with is now what many of them pay to get done for themselves.

Not stopping there, the actress showed her gratitude to God for the development.

In her words:

“This same Jaw some used in abusing me, I see many of you paying to get it now Father Lord I thank you.”

See her post below:

Internet users react

A number of fans reacted to Nkechi’s post in different ways. While some people thanked God on her behalf, others agreed that she used to get trolled online over her long chin. Read some of their comments below:

Caroenna:

“I have such jaw too... People use to make mockery of me when I was a teenager, tagging me 'Aba ndị jew' (jewish jaw and It makes me cry. But now I'm grown and I have realised what a priceless work of art God made, now they do say they love my jaw... Ike gwụrụ ndị ụwa... Love you momma❤️.”

Vitaminkitchenng:

“Where is the lie! Remembered I read someone wrote her jaw is sharp enough to slice an orange! Now y’all running up money to do same jaw! Love NBS.”

Okojie_jaydee:

“Are you showing us the jaw or the ring? ”

Nancyofficiall:

“Laura catch ya sub ”

_Ololade__xx:

“Laura ikeji come catch ur sub .”

Dapo05:

“That was how one of my friend who used to yab me of my beards, is looking for effective beard cream up and down lagos…… uche your jaw is dry like sand in the desert .”

6ixteen04:

“…Those of you shading short people, unna go soon start paying to get short .”

Nkechi Blessing wins N500k at event, makes it N1m and gifts fan

Controversial Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, recently warmed the hearts of many after the news of her act of kindness made the rounds online.

It was gathered that the actress had won N500,000 at an event she attended. However, she doubled the money and gave it out to a lucky fan.

Nigerian comedian, Efe Warri Boy, took to his Instagram page to share this news and noted that a lot of people did not celebrate her enough.

