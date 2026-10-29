Western Sydney International Airport became the first in Australia to use the new web-based Australia Travel Declaration from October 26

The Australian Government committed more than $56 million over four years to roll out the digital declaration across all international airports and seaports

Travellers can complete the form up to 72 hours before arrival and receive a single QR code to exit the airport faster

Australia has launched the web-based Australia Travel Declaration (ATD) at Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport, making it the first airport in the country to adopt the new digital system.

The form went live for passengers arriving on the first international flight on Monday, October 26.

Australia Travel Declaration streamlines international arrivals by allowing travellers to submit digital immigration. Photo credit: AFP/Getty

Source: Getty Images

The declaration allows international travellers to submit immigration details alongside customs and biosecurity information digitally before landing in Australia.

Passengers, including families travelling together, can fill out the form any time within 72 hours of departure and receive a single QR code that speeds up their exit from the airport.

The Australian Government has set aside more than $56 million over the four years from 2026/2027 to extend the web-form to all international airports and seaports across the country in phases over the next 12 to 18 months.

How the digital declaration works

The ATD builds on a pilot run jointly by the Australian Border Force (ABF), the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, and Qantas. Between January 1 and September 30, 2026, more than 477,000 travellers submitted an Australia Travel Declaration across over 8,400 eligible flights, with more than 118,000 of those completing a biosecurity declaration.

The web-form serves as a digital alternative to the paper incoming passenger card, though the paper option remains available for travellers without access to a digital device or who prefer the traditional process.

Officials say receiving declaration information earlier will help border and biosecurity officers spot potential risks and direct screening more effectively.

Minister for Home Affairs Tony Burke MP said the goal is to get passengers out of the airport and into the country as quickly as possible.

"This is the next step in modernising the travel experience for visitors to Australia and returning travellers – making the arrivals process smoother and digital," Burke said. "It's fitting that Australia's newest international airport is also the first to offer this webform capability."

Biosecurity and border benefits

Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries, and Forestry Julie Collins MP said the launch marks a significant moment for Australia's border protection efforts.

"We know strong biosecurity starts at the border, and the Australia Travel Declaration is another tool helping us keep pests and diseases out of Australia," Collins said. "By receiving declaration information earlier, our biosecurity officers can better identify potential threats and focus screening where it is needed most."

Minister for Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government Catherine King MP described Western Sydney International as Australia's most technologically advanced airport and said the digital declaration fits that profile.

"This decision is another step towards providing travellers with the seamless, modern experience they can expect at WSI," King said.

The rollout to remaining international airports and seaports will continue over the next 12 to 18 months, with industry partners involved in developing additional in-app features.

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Source: Legit.ng