A leaked 11-minute audio recording of Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham and a TikTok fan named Bisgold surfaced on X and Instagram on October 14, 2026

In the audio, Bisgold repeatedly insulted Funke Akindele while Abraham listened and laughed without cautioning the fan once

The recording reignited the long-running feud between Toyin Abraham and Funke Akindele, dividing fans across social media

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has found herself at the centre of a fresh controversy after a private audio conversation between her and a TikTok fan leaked online.

The 11-minute 42-second recording, featuring Toyin Abraham and a fan known as Bisgold, began circulating on X and Instagram on October 14, 2026.

Toyin Abraham's leaked voice note with a fan reignites her feud with Nollywood actress Funke Akindele. Photo: toyin_abraham/funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

In it, Toyin Abraham opened up about the relentless criticism she faces and expressed concern over fake fan pages trolling actress Kemity, whom she considers like a daughter, as well as her relationship with fellow actor Itele d Icon.

She also touched on a personal pregnancy loss during the conversation.

Bisgold's insults to Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham's reaction

The more contentious part of the audio came when Bisgold hurled repeated insults at actress Funke Akindele, while Toyin Abraham laughed along rather than pushing back.

Bisgold also brought up past comments directed at Iyabo Ojo, and Toyin Abraham admitted she could not get over those remarks either.

The recording, conducted largely in Yoruba and pidgin, drew criticism from many who argued Toyin Abraham enabled the fan's behaviour by staying silent.

The leak reignited an already simmering feud between actresses Toyin Abraham and Funke Akindele.

Legit.ng recalled that at the premiere of Iyabo Ojo's film The Return of Arinzo, Funke Akindele was filmed ignoring Toyin Abraham's greeting while seated with Iyabo Ojo and Mercy Aigbe, leaving Toyin visibly embarrassed.

Toyin Abraham later vowed she would never greet Funke Akindele again, and confirmed she had unfollowed her on social media.

Iyabo Ojo, who is close to both women, shed light on the situation, stating she could not continue brokering peace between them.

Check out the leaked conversation between Toyin Abraham and her fan about Funke Akindele in the X post below:

Fans react to Toyin Abraham's leaked audio

Opinions were split online, with some defending Abraham and others calling out her behaviour:

@Omo_Woli17:

"Toyin is wrong. We should be honest"

@desinamayowa:

"My thought is she talks too much and she talks to just anybody….. don't like that about her"

@PresidentLakwiz:

"Nothing actually bad in this conversation, you all just hate her for no reason."

@Miracletoyin6:

"As much as I don't involve myself in the celebrity saga, this person that record TA is a devilish and wicked person. TA should filter the kind of people she roll with abeg. Even her private stuff was discussed that's only part that pain me most"

@zainhny:

"My thoughts this lady and Toyin have issues that why this video is out. See how she is listening to the girl insulting are colleagues and didn't caution her once"

@PreshiousChild:

"This woman likes to set herself for drags all the time. Why are you this close to a fan and still telling her things you aren't supposed to? Nawa o"

@MissRozapepper:

"I respect you so much, sis, but seeing this kind of leaked voice recording of yours is very disturbing. Why would someone like you be so comfortable having conversations like this and sharing these kinds of thoughts with a TikToker? You're too accessible, and honestly, I don't think that's good for your brand."

Toyin Abraham sparks mixed reactions over leaked audio discussing Funke Akindele, Iyabo Ojo and other Nollywood stars. Photo: toyin_abraham/funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Toyin Abraham casts Pete Edochie in new movie

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Toyin Abraham unveiled veteran actor Pete Edochie as the first cast member of her December cinema project, Bestie.

She also shared details about the role Edochie would be playing in the movie. The update left many of her fans and supporters anticipating the release of the movie.

Source: Legit.ng