Actress Lizzy Anjorin made a bold public claim about her colleague Iyabo Ojo and money allegedly sprayed at a recent celebrity wedding

Lizzy insisted that taking home money sprayed at someone else's party is a sign of being 'broke and poor', and directed her words at Iyabo

She claimed the person who reportedly lent Iyabo the money was the same one who brought the story to her attention

Nollywood actress Lizzy Anjorin has stirred fresh controversy after publicly accusing her colleague Iyabo Ojo of borrowing money from a lender simply to appear wealthy at a party, in a video that went viral in Lagos on 27 October 2026.

In the now-circulating split-screen clip, Lizzy filmed herself speaking directly to camera, cutting an unapologetic figure as she launched into a detailed critique of what she described as shameful behaviour at Nigerian celebrations.

Lizzy Anjorin shares surprising details about Iyabo Ojo’s money at Zlatan’s wedding. Credit: @iyabojofespris, @lizzyanjorin

Source: Instagram

Lizzy Anjorin's claims about Iyabo Ojo

Lizzy's central argument was that anyone who leaves a party with money that was sprayed on them lacks class.

According to her, a financially comfortable guest should return whatever was sprayed to the celebrant or hand it to the musicians performing at the event.

At most, she said, a person could hold onto one or two bales of cash to distribute to people gathered outside the venue on the way out.

She then turned her aim squarely at Iyabo Ojo, alleging the actress had borrowed money from an Aboki to create the impression that a significant amount had been sprayed on her at the event. Lizzy claimed the source of that money was the very person who brought the story to her.

"It was the Aboki you borrowed money from that exposed you to me," she said in the video.

Lizzy went further, warning party hosts to stop extending invitations to such individuals, accusing them of attending celebrations not to honour the host but to "rob you and steal your contacts."

Lizzy Anjorin fuels curiosity with claims about Iyabo Ojo’s money display at Zlatan’s wedding. Credit: @lizzyanjorin

Source: Instagram

Her commentary grew sharper towards the end of the video. She described the behaviour as "tacky" and "classless," adding a brief word of encouragement, seemingly directed at viewers facing financial pressure, urging them not to question their husbands, their God, or their struggles.

The video attracted significant attention online, largely because of its pointed allegations against a high-profile figure like Iyabo Ojo, a veteran Nollywood actress and producer with a massive social media following.

Watch Lizzy Anjorin's full viral commentary here:

Lizzy Anjorin sprays money on Iyabo Ojo in resurfaced clip

Legit.ng previously reported that an old video of Iyabo Ojo and her colleague, Lizzy Anjorin, resurfaced online amid their messy feud.

In the clip, the two were at an event where Lizzy was seen joyfully spraying money on Iyabo as they both danced together.

Iyabo Ojo’s reaction in the video trended, and fans shared their opinions, expressing curiosity about what went wrong between the two.

Source: Legit.ng