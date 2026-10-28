Lizzy Anjorin on What an Aboki Allegedly Told Her About Iyabo Ojo’s Cash Display at Zlatan’s Wedding
- Actress Lizzy Anjorin made a bold public claim about her colleague Iyabo Ojo and money allegedly sprayed at a recent celebrity wedding
- Lizzy insisted that taking home money sprayed at someone else's party is a sign of being 'broke and poor', and directed her words at Iyabo
- She claimed the person who reportedly lent Iyabo the money was the same one who brought the story to her attention
PAY ATTENTION: Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!
Nollywood actress Lizzy Anjorin has stirred fresh controversy after publicly accusing her colleague Iyabo Ojo of borrowing money from a lender simply to appear wealthy at a party, in a video that went viral in Lagos on 27 October 2026.
In the now-circulating split-screen clip, Lizzy filmed herself speaking directly to camera, cutting an unapologetic figure as she launched into a detailed critique of what she described as shameful behaviour at Nigerian celebrations.
Lizzy Anjorin's claims about Iyabo Ojo
Lizzy's central argument was that anyone who leaves a party with money that was sprayed on them lacks class.
According to her, a financially comfortable guest should return whatever was sprayed to the celebrant or hand it to the musicians performing at the event.
At most, she said, a person could hold onto one or two bales of cash to distribute to people gathered outside the venue on the way out.
She then turned her aim squarely at Iyabo Ojo, alleging the actress had borrowed money from an Aboki to create the impression that a significant amount had been sprayed on her at the event. Lizzy claimed the source of that money was the very person who brought the story to her.
"It was the Aboki you borrowed money from that exposed you to me," she said in the video.
Lizzy went further, warning party hosts to stop extending invitations to such individuals, accusing them of attending celebrations not to honour the host but to "rob you and steal your contacts."
Her commentary grew sharper towards the end of the video. She described the behaviour as "tacky" and "classless," adding a brief word of encouragement, seemingly directed at viewers facing financial pressure, urging them not to question their husbands, their God, or their struggles.
The video attracted significant attention online, largely because of its pointed allegations against a high-profile figure like Iyabo Ojo, a veteran Nollywood actress and producer with a massive social media following.
Watch Lizzy Anjorin's full viral commentary here:
Lizzy Anjorin sprays money on Iyabo Ojo in resurfaced clip
Legit.ng previously reported that an old video of Iyabo Ojo and her colleague, Lizzy Anjorin, resurfaced online amid their messy feud.
In the clip, the two were at an event where Lizzy was seen joyfully spraying money on Iyabo as they both danced together.
Iyabo Ojo’s reaction in the video trended, and fans shared their opinions, expressing curiosity about what went wrong between the two.
“I’ve been struggling since I left the house”: BBNaija’s Mercedes pleads to Don Jazzy for financial assistance
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.